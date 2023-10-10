Kentucky deputy fatally shot a man who was fleeing officers, hitting cruisers

Kentucky State Police say a deadly police shooting that happened in July occurred after a car chase.

The chase began in Wayne County when the local sheriff’s office spotted a vehicle believed to have been involved in a previous hit-and-run crash. A sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over the vehicle but it fled, KSP said in a news release Monday.

The pursuit eventually carried into Clinton County on KY90, where deputy Brad Cross with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office took the lead in the pursuit. Cross has been with the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for two years and has 23 years of experience in law enforcement, KSP said.

KSP said the man in the other vehicle was later identified as 56-year-old Mark Buchanan of Somerset.

Buchanan purposely collided with Cross’ cruiser twice during the pursuit, according to KSP. Cross avoided a third collision with Buchanan’s vehicle by performing an evasive maneuver when he tried to pass him.

Cross then shot Buchanan, ending the pursuit, KSP said. Buchanan was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clinton County coroner. An autopsy was performed at the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville.

Cross was placed on administrative leave for two weeks, per policies and procedures from the sheriff’s office. An investigation remains ongoing. KSP previously confirmed it was investigating the shooting, but released few details until Monday.