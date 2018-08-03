Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal diagnosed with melanoma

Kentucky defensive end Josh Paschal has been diagnosed with malignant melanoma, coach Mark Stoops announced Friday.

Stoops also revealed that offensive line coach John Schlarman is dealing with an undisclosed medical condition.

"Our hearts and prayers are with Josh and John as they battle this issue," Stoops said during a press conference, via Louisville Courier Journal. "We're very close to both of their families and spent time with both of the families this week. We will continue to be supportive and be family and be for them in any way we can."

Media Day Press Conference https://t.co/oqd8FLvBa5 — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) August 3, 2018

Paschal originally was expected to be out for a few weeks after having a "minor procedure" on his foot, but it appears the diagnosis is more serious than initially thought.

The sophomore had skin lesions removed from his foot and further testing showed the melanoma. He had another procedure last week and is awaiting the test results.

Paschal played in eight games as a freshman and was expected to have a bigger role for Kentucky this season. He tallied 16 tackles and 3.5 sacks.