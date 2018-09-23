Kentucky cracks Top 25 for first time since 2007

The SEC has three teams among the top five in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll, but it is the conference mate at No. 17 that is sticking out most.

Kentucky cracked the rankings on Sunday for the first time since the 2007 season. The Wildcats reached as high as No. 8 that year.

Kentucky moved into the rankings after dominating then-No. 14 Mississippi State 28-7 on Saturday.

"There's nothing cocky about this team, but they absolutely expected to play like this and that's the way they prepared and that's the way they're going about their business and that's what I love about this team," Wildcats coach Mark Stoops said after the program achieved its first 4-0 start since 2008.

The rankings looked more familiar at the top as Alabama, Georgia, Clemson and Ohio State remain as the top four. Alabama received 60 first-place votes and Clemson received one.

LSU moved up a spot to No. 5, joining SEC rivals Alabama and Georgia in the upper tier of the rankings. Oklahoma dropped one place to No. 6 after requiring overtime to defeat Army.

Stanford and Notre Dame remained at No. 7 and 8, respectively. Penn State and Auburn switched places with the Nittany Lions now at No. 9.

The Top 10 faces some movement in next week's poll as Ohio State visits Penn State and Stanford plays at Notre Dame.

Washington is at No. 11, followed by West Virginia, Central Florida, Michigan, Wisconsin and Miami.

Texas jumped back into the rankings at No. 18 after beating then-No. 17 TCU. Oregon is No. 19 and BYU moved up five spots to No. 20.

Michigan State is No. 21, followed by Duke breaking into the rankings at No. 22. Mississippi State dropped to No. 23 after the loss to Kentucky.

New entrants California and Texas Tech are Nos. 24 and 25, respectively.

Among the teams to fall out of the rankings is Virginia Tech as the then-No. 13 Hokies lost to previously winless FCS program Old Dominion. Also falling out were Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas A&M and Boston College.

Boston College cracked the rankings last Sunday for the first since 2008 but lost to Purdue.

--Field Level Media