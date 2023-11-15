Kentucky couple expecting a baby wins $225,000 from road trip scratch-off ticket

It was a lucky stop for coffee for one Kentucky couple that led to a six-figure scratch-off win.

Joselyn Bonilla and her husband (who is not named) of Louisville, Kentucky were traveling home from visiting family in North Carolina when they stopped at Cave Run Lakemart in Morehead, Kentucky on Nov. 6 for a coffee and a scratch-off ticket. Morehead is a small city about 65 miles east of Lexington.

Joselyn Bonilla and her husband of Louisville, Kentucky, won $225,000 on a $10 Cash Double Doubler Scratch off ticket.

The husband told Kentucky Lottery officials the couple usually looks online to see which prizes are left so they can decide what to buy, and only bought one ticket, a $10 Cash Double Doubler scratch-off.

Bonilla scratched the ticket in their car and immediately saw a $6,000 win, and then noticed that every spot on the front of the ticket was worth $6,000. That only totaled $180,000, but when they flipped the ticket over, she found an additional $45,000.

"I couldn’t believe it," Bonilla told lottery officials. "We checked it using the app, and there it was!" The ticket was worth $225,000.

Later they showed up at Kentucky Lottery headquarters to claim the their prize and received a check for $160,875 after taxes. The couple is expecting a baby, and said the winnings will help her be able to stay at home.

The Cave Run Lakemart will receive $2,250 for selling the ticket, lottery officials said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kentucky couple expecting a baby wins $225,000 in scratch-off