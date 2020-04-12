Kentucky Cops Take Down License Plates at Easter Church Service Defying Lockdown

Carlos Barria/Reuters

Kentucky police officers on Sunday wrote down the license plate numbers of roughly 50 cars parked outside a church where an in-person Easter service took place in defiance of the state’s lockdown orders to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said on Friday that residents who flout the stay-at-home order must self-quarantine for 14 days, warning that authorities would record the license plates of those who attend Easter services or other mass gatherings and follow up with them.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Shortly before Maryville Baptist Church’s Easter service, piles of nails appeared to be intentionally dumped in the parking lot of the church, the Courier-Journal reported.

As Pastors Make Unusual Easter Plans, One Vows ‘Satan and Virus’ Won’t Stop 2000-Person Service

The church’s pastor, Rev. Jack Roberts, has previously disregarded the state ban on gatherings, saying that he “believed in the spiritual necessity of church before COVID-19. After COVID-19, we don’t have fewer spiritual crises; we have more.” He also asserted that he has a constitutional right to hold services and accused the governor of “infringing on the church’s rights.”

Sgt. Josh Lawson of the Kentucky State Police said that there have been no additional violations of the statewide order, noting that several drive-in services that took place around the state “were specifically mentioned by the governor as being allowed.”

“This is a time and weekend, a whole week for multiple faiths, that is about faith. It’s about knowing we have faced as people—as Christians, as Jews, as members of many faiths—many difficult, dark times, and we have prevailed,” Gov. Beshear said on Friday. “We know that the weeks or the months ahead will be difficult. We know that there are going to be tougher days before there are easier days.”

Story continues

Beshear also said that anyone who holds in-person Easter services will be charged with a misdemeanor violation of the governor’s statewide order.

With at least 316 million Americans under orders to stay at home to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, governors have been at odds with some religious leaders who were defiant in their determination to celebrate Easter with their congregations.

Reverend Tony Spell, a pastor of the evangelical Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana, told Reuters that “Satan and a virus will not stop us,” and said that he expects over 2,000 worshippers to attend his service on Sunday.

“We are not afraid. We are called by God to stand against the Antichrist creeping into America’s borders. We will spread the Gospel,” he added.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.