Kentucky child gets ‘America’s Got Talent’ audition after his singing goes viral on TikTok

A 12-year-old singer from Crittenden has auditioned for “America’s Got Talent.”

Gage Butler went viral overnight in February for his rendition of “End of the Road” by Boyz II Men in a TikTok that wound up getting more than a million views.

His video was soon deleted by TikTok, as individuals have to be 13-years-old or older to have an account, but a producer from “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” saw the video and invited Butler to perform.

Since then, Butler continues to sing and update his fans about his endeavors on his Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Well…tune in to see Gage and the @acapopkids on @AGT BIG NEWS! We are SO excited to share that we have auditioned for America’s Got Talent! You can watch us tomorrow evening at 8pm EST/5pm on @nbc! This performance means the world to us! pic.twitter.com/VT3r6gHwJs — Gage Butler (@GageButlerSings) July 11, 2022

Butler’s career continues to progress, as he performed on “America’s Got Talent” with Acapop! KIDS, an acapella group comprised of young kids co-founded by Pentatonix member Scott Hoying.

Gage’s mother, Meagan Butler, described his experience performing for “America’s Got Talent” as “surreal” and said the young singer was simultaneously nervous and excited.

“Seeing the judges in person was like a dream,” she said. “He was with a group of kids that loves music and performing as much as he does.”

Butler’s performance alongside Acapop! KIDS on “America’s Got Talent” is set to air Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.