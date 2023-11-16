Kentucky chef will fulfill his food truck dream following big scratch-off lottery win

A quick stop for a forgotten grocery item recently turned into a $125,000 prize for Lexington couple Amber and Tony Snead.

Amber picked up the 25 Days of Winning scratch-off ticket at Crossroads IGA in Lexington. She told Kentucky Lottery she isn’t a consistent player, and only purchased the ticket because it was holiday themed.

The couple scratched it off at home.

“We sat down to watch the Bengals game yesterday, and I started to scratch it off,” Amber said, according to a Thursday release from the lottery. “It was like the third one that I scratched off. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh.’”

The auto symbol on the ticket showed the couple had won the top prize of $125,000.

The game is one of several being offered special for the holiday season.

TOP PRIZE WIN Amber and Tony Snead from Lexington scored $125,000 on a 25 Days of Winning Scratch-off! The couple plans to use their winnings to open a food truck! Please join us in congratulating Amber and Tony on this WINNER WEDNESDAY! https://t.co/UMEd60Ia5Z pic.twitter.com/mohR7nDjhA — Kentucky Lottery (@kylottery) November 15, 2023

The odds of winning any prize from a 25 Days of Winning Scratch-off ticket are 1 in 3.05, according to Kentucky Lottery’s website. Prizes range from $10 to the top $125,000 prize, but most wins are between $10 and $15.

“We still didn’t believe it until we took it down to the Shell station and they confirmed that it was a winner,” Amber said.

When they went to gas station to confirm it was true, the couple even surprised the worker.

“The lady’s eyes popped out,” Tony said. “She pulled us to the side and quietly told us to sign it.”

Tony, who previously worked as a chef for the University of Kentucky’s basketball team, has always wanted to own a food truck. He said this win can now help him fulfill that dream.

Story continues

“I honestly couldn’t believe it,” he said. “The first thing, I was like, we’re getting our food truck.”

The couple collected $89,375 after taxes. They also want to take a vacation with the money.

The Crossroads IGA will get $1,250 for selling the winning ticket.

If you or someone you know has a problem gambling, help is available at 1-800-522-4700.

Do you have a question about the lottery in Kentucky for our service journalism team? We’d like to hear from you. Fill out our Know Your Kentucky form or email ask@herald-leader.com.