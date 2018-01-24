Kentucky beats Mississippi State 78-65 to end 2-game slide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky didn't need to be pretty or dominating, just effective enough at the right times to break out of its recent slump.

Kevin Knox got things started with his jumper, PJ Washington created opportunities at the foul line and other Wildcats chipped in as needed to get it done.

Washington had a career-high 22 points, Knox scored 19 with four 3-pointers and Kentucky pulled away late for a 78-65 victory over Mississippi State Tuesday night to end a two-game losing streak.

A day after the Wildcats fell out of the Top 25 for the first time since March 2014 , freshmen forwards Washington and Knox helped end their skid from the foul line and perimeter respectively. Washington made 10 of 14 free throws along with 6-of-10 shooting to top his previous best against Monmouth by two points. Knox overcame an initial missed layup to hit all four from behind the arc to finish 5-of-6 shooting from the floor and from the line.

''We're not worried about being pretty, we're worried about getting the job done and getting the 'W','' said Washington, who also had two blocks and three steals.

He added that coach John Calipari ''says all the time that we're too Hollywood, and we just have to be aggressive and bring toughness to the game.''

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 16 points, including eight in the second half to help Kentucky (15-5, 5-3 Southeastern Conference) eventually seize a back-and-forth game between schools coming off losses. The Wildcats shot 43 percent but made 23 of 30 free throws.

''We ground it out, we got the ball where we wanted to, we made layups and we made free throws,'' Calipari said.

Quinndary Weatherspoon had 19 points and Nick Weatherspoon 10 for the Bulldogs (14-6, 2-5), who shot just 39 percent and were outrebounded 41-31 while losing their second straight SEC contest and fifth in sixth games.