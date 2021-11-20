Kentucky basketball rides its much-hyped depth to victory over Ohio

Oscar Tshiebwe went to the bench with two fouls 66 seconds into the game.

Sahvir Wheeler had a season-low four assists.

No problem times two for Kentucky on Friday night.

Although playing against veterans with three returning starters from a team that won a game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament, Kentucky defeated Ohio 77-59 in Rupp Arena.

Veteran Keion Brooks and freshman TyTy Washington filled the vacuum.

As if making a prophet of UK Coach John Calipari, who had said a forward would have to pick up the slack should Tshiebwe be contained, Brooks scored 22 points. That was one shy of a career high.

Meanwhile, Washington scored a season-high 20 points and lived up to the high praise voiced by Ohio Coach Jeff Boals earlier in the week. “Washington is an NBA player,” Boals had said..

In UK’s first three games, Tshiebwe had grabbed 56 rebounds. That was the most by a Wildcat player after three games since 1956-57, UK said.

Making up for lost time, Tshisbwe grabbed 10 rebounds in the second half.

Kentucky improved to 3-1 while Ohio’s record also became 3-1.

No doubt with resignation, Kentucky got to display its much-discussed depth in the first half.

Tshiebwe picked up two quick fouls and went to the bench.

Tshiebwe came into the game leading the nation in rebounding (18.7 per game) and offensive rebounding (9.0 per game). He had grabbed 43.9 percent of UK’s rebounds and 57.4 percent of the offensive rebounds.

Yet, Kentucky persevered.

Despite Tshiewbe’s absence, Kentucky outrebounded Ohio 25-12 in the opening 20 minutes. Brooks (12 points and five rebounds) and Bryce Hopkins (seven points and seven rebounds) helped pick up the slack.

Kentucky also had to endure a subpar first-half performance by its perimeter leader. Wheeler picked up his second foul with 5:53 left in the half and went to the bench. He did not have an assist and scored four points in the opening half.

A Kentucky team that had trailed for only four minutes and six seconds of the last two games, faced a deficit much of the half.

Ohio led for 15 minutes and 23 seconds. The lead twice reached eight points.

But the Bobcats did not score in the final 3:37 of the half, missing six shots in that span.

Meanwhile, Kentucky scored the half’s final six points to hold a lead at intermission. Davion Mintz made two of three free throws with 1:09 left to set the halftime score.

The game remained competitive into the second half.

A memorable sequence gave UK a 48-46 lead and prompted an Ohio timeout with 14:28 left.

Carter, the Bobcats’ “five-man” with a three-point shooting touch, faked a shot. That drew Tshiebwe out of position, and allowed Carter a lane to the basket.

But Carter came up short on the driving dunk attempt.

Kentucky cashed in with Brooks hitting a baseline shot that bounced of the rim more than once before dropping through to give UK the lead.

Ohio’s timeout did not blunt Kentucky’s wave of momentum.

After the Bobcats tied the score, Kentucky scored the next nine points to take a 57-48 lead.

During this span, four offensive rebounds led to a fifth-chance scoring opportunity. Washington cashed in with a three-pointer from the top of the key.

Washington’s fast-break dunk with 9:37 left gave Kentucky’s its first double-digit lead at 61-51.

Less than two minutes later, Washington spun 360 degrees before flipping in a shot while being fouled.

