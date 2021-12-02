Kentucky basketball recruiting mailbag: Predicting UK’s next class, and much more

We asked for your questions about the Kentucky basketball team this week, and there were several great topics to tackle. The first installment of our UK basketball mailbag was posted on Kentucky.com on Wednesday and dealt with this season’s roster.

Here’s part two of our mailbag, focusing on the Wildcats’ recruiting efforts.

With Reed Sheppard committed and Robert Dillingham likely committing in the next few weeks, what do you expect the rest of the 2023 class to look like? Are there any other imminent commitments we can expect or are we looking at next summer like for the 2022 class?

Whoops. This question was asked when pretty much everyone (including me) expected Dillingham to be part of Kentucky’s 2023 class. Instead, the top-10 prospect committed to North Carolina State on Wednesday afternoon following a late shift in his recruitment.

That’s a loss for UK, but it shouldn’t be seen as a major blow to its 2023 recruiting efforts. “Monster class” is the phrase that has popped up when discussing the expectations for Kentucky’s 2023 haul with plugged-in recruiting experts on a national level. And I still expect that to be the outcome.

UK has Sheppard, of course, the No. 17 player in the 247Sports rankings and the best Kentucky high school prospect in recent memory. That’s a great start. Who will join him?

I expect the Cats to land DJ Wagner, who is ranked No. 1 overall by 247Sports, Rivals.com and ESPN. Sure, he could go pro, but here’s predicting that the immense family ties to Calipari, the UK coach’s proven track record with dynamic guards like him, and the fact that he could make a sum pushing seven figures in NIL money in just one season in Lexington wins out.

Kentucky has extended offers to four dynamic wings in the 2023 class, all ranked in the top 15 nationally: Mookie Cook, JJ Taylor, Mackenzie Mgbako and Justin Edwards. I expect UK to land at least one of those players — not Mgbako, who seems destined for Duke — and possibly two from that group. As of now, I’d say Edwards is the most likely, but we’ll see.

I’d also expect UK to land a center for the 2023 class. Right now, the two names at the top of the list seem to be Baye Fall, who is No. 2 in the ESPN rankings, and Isaiah Miranda, a bit of a late-bloomer and one of the more intriguing players in the class. Both are expected to visit Lexington over the next few weeks.

Kentucky has also offered Montverde, Fla., forward Kwame Evans Jr., the No. 2 player in the 2023 composite rankings. He’s probably more of a combo forward at the college level, someone who could play the “4” in the type of lineup that John Calipari seems to be shifting toward. It’s early with Evans (and most of these guys, honestly), but UK did get his first official visit.

So, for the 2023 class, I’d expect Sheppard, Wagner, at least one of those elite wings, a five-star center and possibly Evans.

Leaving room for a wild-card addition (we’re still almost a year from the early signing period) and the possibility that Calipari can land two of those wings, that would be 4-6 five-star players, with most of them ranked in the top 10 nationally. That would indeed be a “monster class,” and I think that’s more expectation than pipe dream at this point.

As far as the timing of any of these potential commitments, I’m not sure I’d classify anything as “imminent” just yet. Of the players mentioned here that UK has the best shot at, Edwards seems like one who might be most likely to commit early, but he’s made no clear signs that any such announcement is coming soon.

Do you think this late change in Robert Dillingham has to do with Donda Academy and N.C. State being Adidas schools, and will it affect our real target there: JJ Taylor?

I won’t speculate on that aspect of the Dillingham recruitment, but it was certainly an interesting one behind the scenes. Something to get straight here: UK didn’t back off of the five-star combo guard, and he was indeed a very real target, to the point that Kentucky’s coaches were planning a backcourt that featured Dillingham, DJ Wagner and Reed Sheppard in the same class.

Moving on to the JJ Taylor portion of the question …

Taylor is the No. 5 overall recruit in the 2023 composite rankings, a Chicago native with deep ties to UK assistant coach Chin Coleman, and now a teammate of Dillingham at Donda Academy, the pop-up prep program in California backed by Kanye West.

Dillingham’s decision on its own won’t have anything to do with Taylor, but it sure seems that the unorthodox move to Donda — a program that didn’t even exist a few months ago — is an indication that this could be a wacky recruitment.

Coleman was the first college coach to show interest in Taylor — when the star recruit was a middle-schooler and the UK assistant was still at Illinois — and Coleman previously coached Mac Irvin Fire, the Nike grassroots program that Taylor has played for. He knows Chicago basketball and that program as well as any college coach. Before the Donda move, Taylor’s high school coach was Mike Irvin, who also leads the Mac Irvin Fire program and remains close to Coleman.

On paper, this one was all lined up for Kentucky. Now, not so much.

Any high school move like this means more voices will be in a recruit’s ear, and — in this particular case, given the mystery around the Donda program — it’s fair to question what kind of development Taylor will get on the court over the next two seasons. It’ll be interesting to see if he actually plays two seasons of high school ball for Donda, and it will be just as interesting to see where he plays his AAU ball this summer.

Six months ago, Taylor’s recruitment seemed like it might be all Kentucky. That’s changed, and I certainly wouldn’t have him penciled into UK’s 2023 class just yet.

Do you think Kentucky will target Kylan Boswell after missing out on Dillingham?

That’s a good question. My guess is they at least gauge his interest.

Boswell is the No. 11 player in the 2023 composite rankings and arguably the best pure point guard prospect in the class at this point. He plays for the same Arizona Compass Prep program that recently produced TyTy Washington, who is leading UK in scoring this season. He’s also teammates with top-five recruit Mookie Cook, a major Kentucky target who took an official visit to Lexington a few weeks ago.

I was told that Kentucky’s staff did indeed inquire about Boswell while there to see Cook before his UK visit. And that was at a time when the Cats thought they were getting Dillingham, Reed Sheppard and (possibly) DJ Wagner. So, there’s clearly some level of interest on UK’s end.

Boswell — a 6-foot-2 playmaker from the Los Angeles area — hasn’t mentioned Kentucky prominently in recent interviews. He did list Arizona, Illinois, Michigan and Southern Cal in an interview with 247Sports over the weekend. He doesn’t seem to be too far along in his recruitment, however, so there’s plenty of time for Kentucky to make a move here.

A 2023 combo of Boswell, Sheppard and Wagner would certainly be interesting. All three of those players could play on or off the ball, with Boswell perhaps the best-suited as a point guard at this stage. Sheppard would provide great shooting off the ball. Wagner would be a dynamic guard in either situation. That’s three good ball-handlers with a whole lot of basketball IQ. (Dillingham, conversely, was more of a super-scoring guard who actually prefers to play off the ball).

The Compass Prep coaches have spoken highly of Boswell, who is new to that program, and it won’t hurt that Washington is doing well so far at Kentucky, both on the court and in the NIL realm, where he could end up surpassing seven figures in earnings in his freshman season.

This is certainly a recruitment to monitor moving forward.