Kentucky basketball’s Cason Wallace out for rest of Vanderbilt game with leg injury

A stern Senior Night test for the Kentucky men’s basketball team has gotten more difficult.

UK freshman guard Cason Wallace exited the second half of Kentucky’s Senior Night home game against Vanderbilt with an injury to his lower left leg.

Wallace is out for the rest of the game.

The injury occurred during an offensive possession for the Cats with about 18:20 to go in the second half and the Wildcats trailing the Commodores by four points.

Wallace spent time on the bench with Kentucky’s athletic training staff after walking to the bench slowly.

He attempted to stand up and put weight on the left side of his body, then immediately sat down. He later walked to the UK locker room slowly, under his own power.

Wallace has not yet returned from the UK locker room.

Wallace had six points on 2-for-7 shooting from the field at the time of his injury. He had played 20 minutes with a plus/minus of negative nine.

Wallace has played in 29 of UK’s 30 games this season, but battled an injury earlier this season when he suffered a back injury during a home loss to South Carolina.

Wallace also missed UK’s road win at Ole Miss with an injury.

Wallace’s injury isn’t the only significant injury storyline to emerge during Wednesday night’s game, either.

Early in the first half, star Vanderbilt big man Liam Robbins went down with a left leg injury and hasn’t returned to the contest.