Kentucky baseball takes aim at first College World Series. View UK’s complete NCAA history.

The University of Kentucky is headed for the super-regional round of the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in school history this weekend.

The Wildcats will play in Baton Rouge against Southeastern Conference rival Louisiana State University.

Kentucky opened play in the 64-team NCAA Tournament as the No. 12 overall seed while LSU was seeded No. 5.

The super-regional round consists of 16 teams facing off in best-of-three series. The eight winners advance to the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska, a feat never achieved by Kentucky.

Here is a look at Kentucky’s all-time NCAA Tournament history:

Appearances: Nine.

Furthest advancement: Super regional (2017).

Overall record: 22-20 (.524).

1949

Coach: Frank Moseley

District III at Charlotte, N.C.

▪ Wake Forest 5, Kentucky 3

▪ Kentucky 2, Richmond 0

▪ Kentucky 2, Mississippi State 0

▪ Wake Forest 8, Kentucky 0

1950

Coach: Frank Moseley

District III at Kannapolis, N.C.

▪ Wake Forest 9, Kentucky 4

▪ Kentucky 4, Clemson 2

▪ Wake Forest 9, Kentucky 2

1988

Coach: Keith Madison

Northeast Regional at New Britain, Conn.

▪ Kentucky 6, Rutgers 2

▪ Kentucky 12, St. John’s 5

▪ Kentucky 8, Clemson 7

▪ Stanford 6, Kentucky 5

▪ Stanford 16, Kentucky 2

1993

Coach: Keith Madison

Central Regional II at Austin, Texas

▪ Southern Cal. 7, Kentucky 1

▪ Texas 8, Kentucky 3

2006

Coach: John Cohen

Lexington Regional II at Lexington, Ky.

▪ Ball State 3, Kentucky 1

▪ Kentucky 10, Notre Dame 4

▪ Kentucky 12, Ball State 9

▪ College of Charleston 7, Kentucky 4

2008

Coach: John Cohen

Ann Arbor Regional at Ann Arbor, Mich.

▪ Michigan 7, Kentucky 5

▪ Kentucky 4, E. Michigan 3

▪ Kentucky 12, Michigan 6

▪ Arizona 5, Kentucky 3

2012

Coach: Gary Henderson

Gary Regional at Gary, Ind. (hosted by Purdue)

▪ Kent State 7, Kentucky 6 (21 innings)

▪ Kentucky 8, Valparaiso 1

▪ Kentucky 6, Purdue 3

▪ Kent State 3, Kentucky 2

2014

Coach: Gary Henderson

Louisville Regional at Louisville, Ky.

▪ Kansas 10, Kentucky 6

▪ Kentucky 4, Kent State 2

▪ Kentucky 8, Kansas 3

▪ Louisville 4, Kentucky 1

2017

Coach: Nick Mingione

Lexington Regional at Lexington, Ky.

▪ Kentucky 6, Ohio 4

▪ North Carolina State 5, Kentucky 4

▪ Kentucky 14, Indiana 9

▪ Kentucky 8, North Carolina State 6

▪ Kentucky 10, North Carolina State 5

Louisville Super Regional at Louisville, Ky.

▪ Louisville 5, Kentucky 2

▪ Louisville 6, Kentucky 2

2023

Coach: Nick Mingione

Lexington Regional at Lexington, Ky.

▪ Kentucky 4, Ball State 0

▪ Indiana 5, Kentucky 3

▪ Kentucky 10, West Virginia 0

▪ Kentucky 16, Indiana 6

▪ Kentucky 4, Indiana 2

