Kentucky baseball named a regional host. Full NCAA Tournament bracket out Monday.

Kentucky baseball will host an NCAA Tournament regional in back-to-back seasons for the first time in program history.

As expected, the Wildcats were revealed as one of 16 teams hosting the first weekend of the tournament Sunday. The full bracket, along with how those 16 teams were seeded, will be revealed Monday at noon.

Kentucky was considered a lock to be one of the top eight seeds entering the conference tournament this week. While Tennessee, with whom UK shared the regular season SEC championship, probably passed the Wildcats in the race for the No. 1 overall seed by winning the SEC Tournament, Nick Mingione’s team is all but certain to receive the right to host a super regional if it advances through the first weekend of the tournament.

Being named a regional host is the latest accolade in what has been a historic season for Kentucky.

The Wildcats had not even previously reached the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back seasons under the tournament’s current format. SEC coaches picked them to finish fifth in the East Division in the league’s preseason poll, and none of the major preseason top 25 polls included Mingione’s squad.

Despite that outside skepticism entering the season, UK players more than backed up their own confidence a special season was coming.

Kentucky won the second SEC championship in program history and set a program record with 22 regular season SEC wins. UK enters Selection Monday ranked No. 3 in the RPI and leads the country with 22 wins in RPI quadrant one games.

NCAA Tournament games begin on Friday. Kentucky will be matched up against the No. 4 seed in its region. The double-elimination regional can last until Monday if necessary.

NCAA Tournament regional hosts

Georgia

Texas A&M

North Carolina

Virginia

Clemson

Oregon State

Arkansas

East Carolina

Tennessee

Kentucky

Oklahoma

N.C. State

UC Santa Barbara

Oklahoma State

Florida State

Arizona