Kentucky baseball knows it needs to win more. Here’s the plan for doing so.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron Drummond
·8 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nick Mingione
    American baseball coach

Nick Mingione knows Kentucky baseball needs to win more.

It’s something Kentucky’s head coach will readily admit, as the Wildcats again failed to reach the NCAA Tournament last season despite a spirited run to the SEC Tournament semifinals.

UK’s last trip to the national tournament came in 2017 ⁠— Mingione’s first season as UK head coach ⁠— when the Wildcats hosted games at old Cliff Hagan Stadium and advanced to a super regional against Louisville.

The years since have been lean.

Kentucky has posted a combined 135-106 (.560) overall record in the 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 seasons since. In SEC play, that combined mark is 44-76 (.367).

With the coronavirus pandemic shutting down sports just 17 games into the 2020 season, that means it’s been four complete seasons where Kentucky has languished in SEC play, failing to make it out of the best baseball conference in the country and into the national postseason picture.

“There’s no question we’re developing men. They’re getting better as players, there’s no question that we need to win more games,” Mingione said. “We’ve got to get to the spot where making the postseason is every year, and that’s the minimum and then going on the long, deep runs into the postseason and ultimately winning a national championship.”

“I believe in our guys. I believe in our people and there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be doing that.”

The fact that Ole Miss — an SEC rival and one of the last teams into this year’s 64-team NCAA Tournament field — won the national championship was a reminder of how small the margins are, and how close Mingione’s team may be to having similar success.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Herald-Leader on Tuesday morning at Kentucky Proud Park, Mingione discussed the trajectory of the UK baseball program, what he took away from the 2022 season, what needs to change for the 2023 season and much more.

UK head coach Nick Mingione is 135-106 overall and 44-76 in SEC play.
UK head coach Nick Mingione is 135-106 overall and 44-76 in SEC play.

Lessons learned from 2022 season

Mingione said he viewed the 2022 Kentucky baseball season in three phases.

The first came when UK’s pitching staff was at full health and the Wildcats got out to a 17-8 start with home series wins over TCU and Georgia.

Then came a transition period as UK lost its Friday and Saturday starting pitchers (Cole Stupp and Darren Williams) for the season due to injuries.

“I guess the best way to describe it is you’re going down the interstate and cars are flying by you and you’re cruising, and then all of a sudden you get two flat tires at the same time,” Mingione said. “You know there’s going to be a bit of a transition.”

That transition period came with struggles in conference play. After winning that home series against Georgia in late March, Kentucky lost five straight SEC series.

But down the stretch the Cats became the only team in the regular season to win a series against Tennessee, won a home series against Auburn to secure a spot in the SEC Tournament and became the first No. 12 seed to win a game at the SEC Tournament on their way to the semifinals.

“The biggest thing for me was just how resilient our group was,” Mingione said. “Just fighting until the very, very end all the way into the SEC Tournament was a good, strong finish considering the circumstances. ... We were playing as good, I really believe, as any team in the country, late.”

Kentucky’s 2022 team featured eight Division I transfers that joined the Wildcats’ program last offseason.

Mingione said he was unsure at first about how bringing in so many transfers from other colleges would go, but he was reassured after hearing positive feedback from UK players during end-of-season meetings.

“Definitely happy with the way that turned out. It’ll be the same this upcoming year,” Mingione said. “We’ve brought in a smaller high school class and we’ll bring in more guys that have college baseball experience. ... I do anticipate the transfer portal playing a bigger role in not only our program, but most college baseball programs.”

Mingione said the recruiting pitch for high school players and college transfers centers around leadership (from the UK coaching staff and UK Athletic Director Mitch Barnhart and President Eli Capilouto), as well the resources available to the UK baseball program.

“It’s not just baseball, (it’s) how we develop them as human beings for life,” Mingione said.

Mingione’s current contract with Kentucky runs through June 2025, and the UK coach would receive an automatic one-year contract extension should the Cats reach the NCAA Tournament.

Kentucky pitcher Cole Stupp was lost for the season early in the 2022 campaign with an injury.
Kentucky pitcher Cole Stupp was lost for the season early in the 2022 campaign with an injury.

Outlook for 2023 season

Mingione hopes UK will carry momentum from the close of the 2022 season through the offseason and into 2023.

“Just the fact that it doesn’t matter who the opponent is, it doesn’t matter the environment, it doesn’t matter what’s on the line,” Mingione said. “For us to just keep playing and put our head down and play at a really high level, that’s what I want to pick up with: Winning and playing at a really high level.”

“I think anytime you can get 18- to 24-year-olds, you give them experiences that they had not experienced before, it can definitely go a long way and we need to make it go a long way,” Mingione said of the historic SEC Tournament run on which UK ended its 2022 season.

There are also more concrete tasks that Mingione wants his ball club to improve upon.

“We need to be better offensively, there’s no question about that,” Mingione said. “We need to strike out less. We need to be able to score more runs. We need to be able to put more pressure in different ways on our opponents.”

What are some of the main focus points for Mingione going forward?

“We’ve got to continue to get our RPI lower. We’ve got to continue to get a couple more SEC wins,” Mingione said.

Fans watched from the deck in 2018 during the final regular-season Kentucky baseball game played at Cliff Hagan Stadium.
Fans watched from the deck in 2018 during the final regular-season Kentucky baseball game played at Cliff Hagan Stadium.

From Cliff Hagan Stadium to Kentucky Proud Park

The contrast between UK’s former baseball venue, Cliff Hagan Stadium, and its current one, Kentucky Proud Park, couldn’t be more stark.

Cliff Hagan Stadium was a run-production park, with an appealing home run destination beyond the right-field fence, especially for left-handed hitters and when the wind blew outward.

Kentucky Proud Park, which became the home of UK baseball in 2019, plays as one of the biggest parks in the SEC and is known as a run-prevention ballpark.

Mingione said it’s taken several years to figure out how Kentucky Proud Park plays, and how to best assemble a roster that fits the ballpark’s characteristics.

“Not only run prevention, but you have to find ways to actually score in our ballpark,” Mingione said. “Just trying to figure out those niches has definitely been a learning curve.”

Potential Wildcats in the MLB Draft

Headlining the list of potential Wildcats set to be selected in this weekend’s MLB Draft is shortstop Ryan Ritter.

Ritter has played two seasons at UK after beginning his college career at John A. Logan (a junior college in Illinois) and has been one of the best defensive players in the nation.

Ritter won the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove award this season as the best defensive shortstop in college baseball.

Ritter has a .972 career fielding percentage in 431 chances, and posted a .978 fielding percentage with only five errors in 225 chances during the 2022 season.

Ritter is projected as a top-200 prospect ahead of the MLB Draft, which begins Sunday and runs through Tuesday.

“Ryan is just a really smart, savvy baseball player,” Mingione said. “He’s super aggressive on the bases, he understands that part, offensively he’s done nothing but get better. ... He’s proven that he’s got power, he’s proven that he can hit some of the best pitchers in all of the country. ... This is the greatest college shortstop that I’ve ever seen.”

Another Wildcat up for draft selection is relief pitcher Tyler Guilfoil, a Lexington native and Lafayette High School alumnus who earned All-America honors out of the bullpen last season after recording a 1.59 ERA and six saves in 51.0 innings while holding opposing hitters to a .156 batting average.

Guilfoil had a 1.34 ERA in 40.1 SEC innings.

Mingione said up to 12 UK players could sign professional contracts from the 2022 UK team.

That means conversations about what next season’s roster could look like.

“A lot of it depends on the round (drafted) and the investment by the team,” Mingione said, noting that one of the hardest parts of his job is projecting future rosters with the MLB Draft occurring in July. “If the opportunity’s not right, they understand what they have here at Kentucky.”

Kentucky shortstop Ryan Ritter is projected as a top-200 prospect in the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins Sunday. He is one of several Wildcats who could sign with pro teams this offseason.
Kentucky shortstop Ryan Ritter is projected as a top-200 prospect in the Major League Baseball Draft, which begins Sunday. He is one of several Wildcats who could sign with pro teams this offseason.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Leclerc holds on to win Austrian GP, Verstappen 2nd

    SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — Charles Leclerc revived his Formula One title challenge by holding on to win the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday for a third victory of the season, while his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz's hopes of a second-place finish ended when his engine blew as he was about to attack Max Verstappen's Red Bull. Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns. “Yes! Come on!” Leclerc sc

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign veteran punter Jon Ryan

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats signed Canadian punter Jon Ryan and American kicker Seth Small on Sunday. Ryan, a 40-year-old Regina native, spent the last two seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders following a 12-year NFL career with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Ryan spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks, winning a Super Bowl title in 2014. He suited up for 28 games in his two seasons with the Roughriders and averaged 48.1 yards per punt. Small, 22, attended training camp with

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Novak Djokovic beats Nick Kyrgios for 7th Wimbledon title

    WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Novak Djokovic waited. He waited for Nick Kyrgios to lose focus and lose his way. Waited to find the proper read on his foe’s big serves. Waited until his own level rose to the occasion. Djokovic is not bothered by a deficit — in a game, a set, a match. He does not mind problem-solving. And at Wimbledon, for quite some time now, he does not get defeated. Djokovic used his steady brilliance to beat the ace-delivering, trick-shot-hitting Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on

  • Canadians Dayne St. Clair, Kamal Miller headed to MLS all-star game

    Canadian goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair should feel right at home at the MLS all-star game next month. The Aug. 10 contest against Mexico's Liga MX all-stars is taking place at Allianz Field in Minnesota, where St. Clair plays his club soccer. Minnesota coach Adrian Heath will coach the MLS all-stars. "It's big for me personally and the club," said St. Clair, who will be joined at the game by Loons teammate Emanuel Reynoso. Fellow Canadian Kamal Miller, a defender with CF Montreal, was chosen as one

  • Is Seattle the perfect landing spot for Shane Wright?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss whether or not Montreal's controversial decision to spurn Shane Wright was the best thing for the high-level prospect.

  • Injury-riddled Vancouver Whitecaps look to bounce back in Cincinnati

    VANCOUVER — It'll be a battered and bruised Vancouver Whitecaps side that heads to Ohio in search of redemption this week. The 'Caps (7-9-3) are down eight players heading into a Wednesday matchup with FC Cincinnati (7-5-5). That number may grow to nine, depending on how midfielder Leonard Owusu recovers after taking a boot to the head in training on Tuesday. Missing men is simply part of soccer, said head coach Vanni Sartini. "Every team has an issue during the season with injuries," he said. "

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Gaudreau picks CBJ, Giroux joins Sens, Campbell an Oiler as NHL free agency opens

    Johnny Hockey bolted from the Calgary Flames, the Ottawa Senators brought a local product home, and the Edmonton Oilers hope to have finally solidified a troublesome position. The emergency switch was also finally pulled on the NHL's wild goalie carousel. Free agency opened at a frenetic pace Wednesday as one of the most intriguing classes in years hit the market. And after a jam-packed afternoon that saw teams dole out cash left and right, the Columbus Blue Jackets made the biggest splash by si

  • San Jose scores late to earn tie and hand Toronto FC another painful lesson

    TORONTO — A 2-2 tie that felt like a loss proved to be another painful lesson for Toronto FC as it rebuilds under coach Bob Bradley. Jack Skahan, who entered the game in the 83rd minute, scored his first MLS goal two minutes into stoppage time to earn the San Jose Earthquakes a road point and spoil a spirited Toronto comeback Saturday. "Painful," said Toronto goalkeeper Quentin Westberg who made a fine save to deny Jeremy Ebobisse seconds earlier. "Yes painful but also (a) great reaction in the

  • Timbers success in Seattle continues, topple Sounders 3-0

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jaroslaw Niezgoda scored in the 24th minute, Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla connected late in the second half and the Portland Timbers remained unbeaten in their past seven regular-season games in Seattle with a 3-0 victory over the Sounders on Saturday. The victory continued a run of success for the Timbers playing three hours to the north against their most heated rival. Portland has not lost a regular-season match to the Sounders in Seattle since May 27, 2017. That stretch

  • Van Aert wins 8th stage of Tour, Pogačar extends lead

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Belgian rider Wout van Aert won the eighth stage of the Tour de France on Saturday in Switzerland and two-time defending champion Tadej Pogačar slightly increased his overall lead. Van Aert, who won the fourth stage and wore the yellow jersey for three days, edged Michael Matthews in the sprint to the line on the summit finish. Pogačar was third, with the Slovenian rider picking up more valuable bonus seconds, at the end of the hilly 186-kilometer (116-mile) route fr

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi