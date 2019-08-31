Kentucky band honors late Jared Lorenzen at halftime of season opener

Kentucky legend Jared Lorenzen died in July at age 38. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s marching band paid tribute to Jared Lorenzen on Saturday.

During its performance at halftime of UK’s season opener against Toledo, a game the Wildcats won 38-24, the band formed the No. 22 in honor of the number Lorenzen wore during his record-setting days as a quarterback in Lexington.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kentucky's band formed a 22 to honor Jared Lorenzen. pic.twitter.com/WxXPoceltS — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) August 31, 2019

Lorenzen died on July 3 at the age of 38, days after being admitted into the hospital due to cardiac and kidney issues brought on by an infection.

Lorenzen, affectionately known as the “Hefty Lefty,” threw for 10,354 yards and 78 touchdowns during his Kentucky career and went onto play in the NFL for the New York Giants and Indianapolis Colts. He even won a Super Bowl ring as the backup to Eli Manning for the Giants.

Lorenzen was listed at 260 pounds during his Kentucky days and became a star for his ability to extend plays with his legs and use his incredible arm strength.

In an ESPN feature from 2014, Lorenzen admitted that he weighed more than 300 pounds in his final year with the Colts.

After his NFL career came to an end, Lorenzen’s weight ballooned to over 500 pounds. That inspired Lorenzen to start the Jared Lorenzen Project, a documentary series, in an effort to help others lose weight.

More from Yahoo Sports: