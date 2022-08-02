Kentucky’s attorney general can now enforce trigger law banning abortion, court orders

Alex Acquisto
·3 min read
Ryan C. Hermens; Silas Walker/rhermens@herald-leader.com; swalker@herald-leader.com

A request by Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron to enforce Kentucky’s trigger law banning nearly all abortions has been temporarily granted.

The Kentucky Court of Appeals late Monday night approved Cameron’s request for emergency relief, which he filed Friday. The Attorney General, who’s running for governor, asked the court to reinstate his ability to enforce the state’s trigger law, which bans all abortions except in cases of where death or substantial risk of death of the pregnant person exists, as well as a six-week ban on abortions.

Cameron’s plea, which the court granted, was to overturn a July 22 injunction from a Jefferson Circuit judge that blocked his ability to enforce Kentucky’s abortion ban, keeping abortion legal in the commonwealth.

The Monday order means abortion is now illegal in most cases.

The Court of Appeals agreed, at a base level, that by barring the state’s chief law enforcement officer from enforcing duly-enacted state laws, his request meets the Kentucky Supreme Court’s definition needed to grant emergency relief in this context.

“Where the government is enforcing a state designed to protect the public interest, it is not required to show irreparable harm to obtain injunction relief,” the August 1 order reads, quoting from a state Supreme Court decision. “The statute’s enactment constitutes (the General Assembly’s) implied finding that violations will harm the public and ought, if necessary, be restrained.”

In other words, mere passage of a statute by the state’s governing body implies that it is constitutional, at least to a degree. And when the ability to enforce a statute is blocked, “in situations such as this, irreparable harm is presumed,” judges wrote.

The Court of Appeals also found that, while the lawsuit brought by Kentucky’s two abortion providers challenging the statewide ban is still winding its way through the courts, “one cannot discount the reality that any abortions performed in the interim period . . . cannot be undone, should (Cameron) prevail on the merits in his defense of the statutes.”

The court made a point of noting in the order that it “expresses no opinion no opinion whatsoever as to the merits of the underlying dispute,” meaning the constitutionality of the trigger law.

Planned Parenthood, who argues in its lawsuit with EMW Women’s Surgical Center that a right to an abortion is protected by the Kentucky Constitution, decried the court’s decision.

Rebecca Gibron, CEO of Planned Parenthood Great Northwest, Hawai’i, Alaska, Indiana and Kentucky, called it a “devastating day for Kentucky.”

“Make no mistake — this ban goes beyond abortion,” she said. “It is about who has power over you, who has the authority to make decisions for you, and who can control how your future is going to be.”

A spokesperson for the American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky, on behalf of EMW, said Monday night that the health care provider plans to appeal the order to the Kentucky Supreme Court on Tuesday.

In the meantime, “we have advised our client to stop all abortions at all stages of pregnancy for the time being.”

This story will be updated.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Zelenskyy says Russia has proven to be 'the biggest source of terrorism in today's world' after 'deliberate mass murder' of Ukrainian war prisoners

    "Every occupier, who abuses Ukrainians, who tortures and kills, should know that there will be punishment for this," Zelenskyy said after the attack.

  • Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'

    Sheriff: Man found dead in Orange County parking lot had 'traumatic injuries'

  • SC Democrat says she wants to be a ‘champion for women’ as Cunningham’s running mate

    “I trust that people in South Carolina are smart and open minded and will listen and we’re going to give them a different voice to listen to,” Tally Casey said in one of her first interviews after being named Cunningham’s running mate.

  • 2022 Music Midtown festival in Atlanta canceled: 'Circumstances beyond our control'

    Music Midtown draws tens of thousands of people to Atlanta every year. The organizer said it was canceled for "circumstances beyond our control."

  • Arizona official refutes review that counted 282 dead voters

    Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich said Monday his investigators found just one dead voter after thoroughly reviewing findings from a partisan review of the 2020 election that alleged 282 ballots were cast in the name of someone who had died. The finding by the Republican attorney general, who is running for U.S. Senate in Tuesday's primary, further discredits the review conducted last year. The review was led by an inexperienced firm, Cyber Ninjas, and conducted largely by supporters of Donald Trump who falsely believe the election was stolen from him.

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Choi has 1-shot lead after 1st round of LPGA's Scottish Open

    AYRSHIRE, Scotland (AP) — LPGA Tour rookie Hye-Jin Choi shot an 8-under 64 Thursday to take a one-shot lead at the Scottish Open on a day of low scoring on the Dundonald Links course. Choi had seven birdies, one eagle and a bogey to tie her career-low round on the LPGA Tour. “Today I had really good shots overall, but more than my shots, my putter was very good so I had a lot of chances,” said Choi, who needed 27 putts Thursday. “I just made birdies when I got the chance.” Three players were tie

  • Swim star Summer McIntosh races to gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadian swimming star Summer McIntosh has added to her burgeoning medal case. On the heels of her success at the world aquatic championships last month, the 15-year-old from Toronto captured Canada's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, winning the 400-metre individual medley in stunning fashion on Friday. McIntosh, who became the first Canadian to win two gold medals at a single championship in Budapest, broke both the Games and her own national record, touc

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball

  • Lions overcome early deficit to defeat Roughriders 32-17, match best start since 2007

    REGINA — It took a little while but the B.C. Lions offence continued to roll in a 32-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. The Lions fell behind 17-4 in the second quarter but responded with 28 unanswered points to improve their record to 5-1 while dropping the Riders to 4-4. Nathan Rourke, who continues to shine in his first season as the starting quarterback, said that while there was some concern about the slow start, the Lions were confident they could find their way as the

  • Redblacks record first win by upsetting Argonauts 23-13

    TORONTO — The Ottawa Redblacks felt like it was just a matter of time before they removed the zero from the left side of the CFL standings column. "Well it certainly breaks that 'well, you haven't won a game yet, right?'" Redblacks coach Paul LaPolice said after his club's 23-13 win against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO Field on Sunday. "We're happy to get a win and happy to survive for 24 hours and enjoy it." Ottawa receiver Jaelon Acklin had a touchdown reception and led his team with 144 recei

  • Ontario Summer Indigenous Games back on track

    Seventeen-year-old Gabrielle Landry's volleyball team, Triple Trouble, has just won their first sets at the Ontario Summer Indigenous Games. She's pleased, but not over-the-moon with their play at OSIG 2022. "Our skill and our effort was okay, considering that this is the very first time we have been able to compete together as a team," she said. Landry's summary — we're good, but we could be so much better — speaks for untold numbers of young Indigenous athletes in Ontario nowadays. Almost ever

  • Italian stars learning on the job as Toronto FC completes marathon week in MLS

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The learning curve in Major League Soccer continues for Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi. The Italian stars played their first three games for Toronto FC, including two on artificial turf, and travelled more than 8,000 kilometres this week as the team went from BMO Field to Vancouver and back before flying to Boston. Goalkeeper Alex Bono called it a "trial by fire" for the two new designated players. "I'd like to tell them they've seen some of the toughest conditions

  • Formula E fan has 'no faith' in car race organizer, as city returns its $500K deposit for cancelled event

    Vancouver is refunding the $500,000 deposit for a major international electric car race that was supposed to have happened earlier this month before organizers pulled out. The two-day event was scheduled to start on July 2, and included a Nickelback concert, before being cancelled by its organizer, One Stop Strategy (OSS) Group, who have previously said it would be rescheduled to next year. But four weeks after the cancelled event's original date, ticket-holders have complained about not receivi

  • Jake Paul match at MSG off over Rahman's weight issues

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been canceled after his promotional team said opponent Hasim Rahman Jr. did not intend to honor the contracted weight limit. Most Valuable Promotions said Saturday that Rahman had signed a contract July 5 to weigh a maximum of 200 pounds. However, it said in a statement that a weight check Friday showed that he had only lost one pound since weighing 216 then and that the New York State Athletic Commission said it wou

  • Finau, Pendrith share Rocket Mortgage lead at 8-under 64

    DETROIT (AP) — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot. The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense. Finau, coming off his third career victory on the PGA Tour, and Canadian Taylor Pendrith shared the first-round lead at 8-under 64 on Thursday in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. The pivotal shot on Finau's 16th hole, a 560-yard par 5, set

  • Charron, Deguchi and McIntosh top the podium for Canada at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canadians continue to rack up medals at the Commonwealth Games. Three Canadians were golden on Monday, as part of a 13-medal performance. Maude Charron of Sainte-Luce, Que., won the women's 64-kilogram weightlifting event to set a Commonwealth Games record. Judoka Christa Deguchi won in the women's 57-kilogram event and swimmer Summer McIntosh of Toronto was atop the podium in the women's 200-metre individual medley. Charron lifted 101 kilograms in the snatch and the

  • Bill Russell, NBA great and Celtics legend, dies at 88

    BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell, the NBA great who anchored a Boston Celtics dynasty that won 11 championships in 13 years — the last two as the first Black head coach in any major U.S. sport — and marched for civil rights with Martin Luther King Jr., died Sunday. He was 88. His family posted the news on social media, saying Russell died with his wife, Jeannine, by his side. The statement did not give the cause of death. “Bill's wife, Jeannine, and his many friends and family thank you for keeping Bi

  • Olympic champ Mitchell races to her third cycling silver of the Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — A day after Kelsey Mitchell joked that she was "consistently silver," Canada's Olympic champion added one more. The 28-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., won silver in track cycling's 500-metre time trial on Sunday, and was pleased with the result in a race she rarely contests. "It's not a new experience for silver, but very happy with my performance," Mitchell said. "I was one of the first to go and had to wait to see how everyone did." Kristina Clonan of Australia

  • Toronto Argonauts very wary about facing winless Ottawa Redblacks

    TORONTO — There's something about facing the Ottawa Redblacks that seems to agree with McLeod Bethel-Thompson. The veteran quarterback is 6-0 versus Ottawa over his CFL career. He'll chase a seventh straight victory when the Toronto Argonauts (3-2) host the Redblacks (0-6) at BMO Field on Sunday. "I had no idea but I put absolutely nothing in that," Bethel-Thompson said. "That's a very talented team, their backs are against the wall, they have nothing to lose, they're going to throw the kitchen