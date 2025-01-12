Kentrell Garnett, Christian Wright help Louisiana hold off UL Monroe 71-68

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Kentrell Garnett had 15 points and Christian Wright made four free throws in the final 13 seconds to help Louisiana hold on for a 71-68 victory over UL Monroe on Saturday night.

Garnett also had five assists for the Ragin' Cajuns (5-12, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Mostapha El Moutaouakkil added 10 points and five rebounds. Kyran Ratliff had 10 points and Wright scored nine off the bench.

The Warhawks (4-14, 0-5) were led by Makai Willis, who recorded 17 points and eight rebounds. Tyreese Watson added 15 points and six rebounds. Jerry Ngopot had 12 points, six rebounds and four blocks. The loss is the seventh in a row for the Warhawks.

The Associated Press