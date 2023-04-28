Kentish Town Tube station to be closed for a year

Kentish Town tube station will be closed for up to a year, starting in late June (Google)

A north London tube station will close this summer for up to a year, Transport for London (TfL) has confirmed.

Essential work to replace both of Kentish Town Tube station’s 26-year-old escalators starts from June 26, meaning that the station will need to close for up to twelve months from that date.

The station’s two ageing escalators are the most unreliable on the network, TfL said, and will be replaced with the same state-of-the-art models as those used on the Elizabeth Line.

Kentish Town Thameslink station will remain open for the duration of the work.

TfL said the Tube station’s escalators “frequently cause last-minute station closures leading to disruption for customers”.

The escalators were installed in 1997 and are bespoke to the station, making it difficult to source parts for maintenance and repairs.

Once installed, the new escalators are expected to last for around 40 years, TfL said.

A raft of other station improvements will take place during the work, including the removal of the redundant ticket office and realigning the ticket barriers to provide more space for customers and additional ticket gates.

The station will also be painted and deep-cleaned, with new floor and wall tiling and improved signage installed.

The works are likely to add pressure to the nearby Camden Town Tube station, which already suffers from significant overcrowding.

Esther Sharples, TfL’s director of asset performance delivery, thanked “customers in advance for their patience”.

She added: “We explored all possible options to keep the Tube station open during this work but safety considerations and space constraints meant it wasn’t feasible.”

Jenny Saunders, Thameslink’s customer services director, said: “We’re sorry for the inconvenience during this major TfL project, and I’m grateful to passengers for their patience.

“Please allow an extra few minutes to get to and from your Thameslink platform as the station will be busier than normal, especially in the evening peak, and the temporary access route is narrower.

“If you usually buy your ticket at Kentish Town, remember to buy it in advance while the ticket machines aren’t available. And please don’t forget to tap in and out when you’re using the temporary entrance.”