Kent vs Lancashire, Royal London One-Day Cup final live: score and latest updates

Tom Ward
·8 min read
royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - ECB
royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - ECB

11:48 AM

OVER 12: KEN 53/1 (Evison 17* Robinson 35*)         

Robinson tucks one into the leg side for one before Evison does the same three balls later. Another Robinson single brings the over to a close. A decent response from Danny Lamb there with Kent clearly looking to accelerate.

11:44 AM

OVER 11: KEN 50/1 (Evison 16* Robinson 33*)       

Will Williams swaps ends but this over starts like the other ended, with a Robinson four - this one pulled to the mid-wicket boundary. And that's four for more as Robinson pumps one over mid-on. He is really climbing into what is gentle pace from Williams. Applause from the crowd as the 50 comes up after a Robinson single.

11:40 AM

OVER 10: KEN 41/1 (Evison 16* Robinson 24*)       

Ouch. That looks painful for the new bowler Danny Lamb, who lands awkwardly on his ankle and crumples to the ground before releasing the ball. He's up though and looks fine. Lamb then starts his spell really well, there's plenty of hostility and he gets one to stick in the pitch drawing a false shot from Robinson.

11:37 AM

OVER 9: KEN 40/1 (Evison 16* Robinson 23*)     

Tom Bailey has been excellent here but that's too slow and too wide and Evison doesn't miss out, crunching the ball through cover for four. That's loose again from Bailey, who strays leg side allowing Evison to clip one off the pads down to fine leg for four.

11:33 AM

OVER 8: KEN 32/1 (Evison 8* Robinson 23*)     

Ollie Robinson is taking off the handbrake here. The first ball disappears back over Williams' head for four, before the fourth is cut well in front of square for another boundary. The batters got through for two in the middle of that over as well. This might just be starting to simmer now.

11:28 AM

OVER 7: KEN 22/1 (Evison 8* Robinson 13*)   

Robinson is looking to be as busy as possible and he drops one into the off side for a quick single to start the over. Bailey gets one top nip back at Evison bringing a half appeal from behind the stumps but that looks far too high as Kent scamper through for the single. Robinson then clips the next ball high into the sky on the leg side but the ball drops just short of the man at deep square leg.

11:25 AM

OVER 6: KEN 19/1 (Evison 7* Robinson 11*)   

Evison gets his first boundary of the morning with a powerful clip off his legs through mid-wicket. That's an excellent response from Williams though, who beats the outside edge with one that benefits from just a hint of movement.

11:21 AM

OVER 5: KEN 15/1 (Evison 3* Robinson 11*) 

Lancashire have started well here, especially with little assistance coming from the pitch or in the air. Three dot balls from Bailey underline that point before Evison whips one off his hips for a single out to deep square leg.

11:18 AM

OVER 4: KEN 14/1 (Evison 2* Robinson 11*) 

Ollie Robinson looks in good touch early on here as he leans into another drive, this time squarer through cover - he gets two for his work. He gets two more on the final ball of the over after punching one through wide mid-wicket.

royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - GETTY
royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - GETTY

11:13 AM

OVER 3: KEN 10/1 (Evison 2* Robinson 7*)

Bailey beats Evison all ends up to start the over and then is bang on the mark again. The Kent batters are being given no freebies here, as evidenced again on ball four four, which just nips back at Evison off a length. The opener's off the mark now though, as he tucks one off his pads between mid-wicket and mid-on for two.

11:10 AM

OVER 2: KEN 8/1 (Evison 0* Robinson 7*)

Will Williams starts at the other end for Lancashire and he's immediately on the mark, giving no width at all to Ollie Robinson. The fourth ball is too straight though and that lets Robinson turn one down to fine leg for two. The over ends with a superb drive down the ground from Robinson, who climbs into one which is just a touch too full from Williams.

11:06 AM

OVER 1: KEN 2/1 (Evison 0* Robinson 1*)

Bailey lets one slide down the leg side and Kent are off the mark with an extra. the new man Ollie Robinson then tucks one off his hip for the first runs off the bat.

11:03 AM

WICKET Compton c Croft b Bailey 0

Tom Bailey is on the mark here and makes the early breakthrough as he gets Compton reaching outside the off stump. He spoons an easy catch to Croft in the gully and it's a great start for Lancashire. FOW 0/0

royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - GETTY
royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - GETTY

11:00 AM

Final words

Keaton Jennings has his side in a huddle out on the outfield.

Ben Compton and Joey Evison will open the batting for Kent....Tom Bailey has a new white ball in his hand for Lancashire.

Here we go.

10:55 AM

The players are out

There will be a minute's silence ahead of play in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, followed by the national anthem.

10:48 AM

The view from Lancs

Graham Onions, the Lancashire bowling coach, gives his assessment.

“At times, we’ve not been at our best and won. That’s a sign of a really good team. That doesn’t mean as a coach you accept that performances aren’t up to where they need to be. So we’ve addressed that every time.Are we searching for that perfect game all the time? Of course we are.

“We haven’t quite done that yet, but we’ve always had somebody - or a couple of people - step up to get us over the line. That’s the reason why we’re in the final. Four games ago we didn’t have a hundred. Then the last four games we’ve had four. Since then, we’ve progressed really well.

“That (perfect performance) would be great against Kent.”

10:46 AM

'We've got a lot of confidence'

Kent all-rounder Joey Evison speaks ahead of this one:

“We’ve got a lot of confidence. We’ve managed to win games from positions where the opposition was in the driving seat really and we’ve got quite a lot of experience in the team and they can keep us calm.”

10:42 AM

And for Lancashire...

Keaton Jennings (c)

Luke Wells

Josh Bohannon

Steven Croft

Dane Vilas

Rob Jones

George Lavelle (wk)

Danny Lamb

Liam Hurt

Tom Bailey

Will Williams

10:41 AM

Today's Kent XIs

Ben Compton

Joey Evison

Ollie Robinson (wk)

Joe Denly (c)

Alex Blake

Darren Stevens

Harry Finch

Grant Stewart

Harry Podmore

Hamidullah Qadri

Nathan Gilchrist

10:38 AM

The ageless wonder

Darren Stevens made his first-class debut for Leicestershire in 1997 and has since compiled one of the most astounding careers in the history of county cricket.

At age 46, this may well be the last time we see Stevens donning the colours of Kent, the county he has played for since 2005, with his contract not set to be extended next season.

Tim Wigmore sat down with Stevens in advance of this final. You can read that full interview here.

10:32 AM

Time for the toss

Joe Denly has won the toss and Kent will bat first on a sunny day at Trent Bridge.

10:15 AM

Good morning....

and welcome to Trent Bridge for what promises to be an exciting day of cricket as Kent and Lancashire meet in the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

Both sides have saved their best cricket for the knockout stages of this competition, turning their respective quarter and semi-finals into one-sided contests.

Lancashire find themselves just one win away from their first win in this competition after successive, comprehensive wins against Nottinghamshire and Sussex. In their quarter-final the Red Roses easily chased down Notts’ 338, after an unbeaten 115 from Steven Croft saw them over the line in the 48th over.

That three-wicket success was followed by arguably an even better display in the semi-final, where a superb bowling effort across the board saw their opponents, Sussex, bowled out for just 254 after Lancs set a competitive total of 319.

With the likes of Keaton Jennings, Croft and Dane Vilas leading what is a dangerous batting order, Lancashire come into this one as clear favourites but they will need to replicate their excellence from the last two rounds if they are to come out on top of a dangerous Kent outfit.

In their quarter-final, 60s from Joey Evison and Joe Denly saw them post Leicestershire 325 in the first innings. With the ball, it was the dynamic Grant Stewart who made the difference, taking 4-42 from just 8.4 overs as Leicestershire were bowled out for just 244.

The next round saw them take on a Hampshire side, who to that point had been the most dominant side in the competition.

After being set a 310 at the Rose Bowl, Kent responded in awesome fashion with 95 from Ollie Robinson laying the foundation for the ageless Darren Stevens (more on him later) to see his side over the line thanks to a superb 84*.

The cream has risen to the top as this tournament has worn on and we should be in for a superb afternoon of county cricket, with the weather set fair here in Nottingham.

Latest Stories

  • Stein earns first Prince of Wales Stakes win aboard Duke of Love

    FORT ERIE, Ont. — Justin Stein has his first Prince of Wales Stakes win. The veteran jockey rode Duke of Love to victory in the $400,000 race, the second jewel of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown, at Fort Erie Racetrack on Tuesday afternoon. "It feels amazing," he said afterwards. "It was just awesome." Stein had Duke of Love second almost the entire race behind Ironstone and jockey Kazushi Kimura, something Stein figured was an an advantage given the muddy conditions of the track. Coming off the f

  • Matt Chapman's two homers lift Blue Jays over Orioles 6-3 in crucial Toronto win

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman feels that he's put the ups and downs of his season behind him. At least, for one night. Chapman had a solo home run and a two-run homer to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 on Friday in the opener of a three-game series. The two dingers snapped a 25-game drought for the Toronto third baseman that dated back to Aug. 20. "To be able to have a game tonight where I felt like I was in control, able to find the barrel consistently, is a good sign," said

  • Malachi Flynn enters third Raptors season facing increased pressure

    Malachi Flynn wasn't able to crack the Raptors' rotation consistently last season and if history repeats itself, the point guard could face an uncertain NBA future. Full podcast looking at most improved candidates and game-changing skill additions is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed and on our YouTube channel.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65 million extension

    The St. Louis Blues have signed forward Jordan Kyrou to an eight-year contract extension worth $65 million, the organization's latest move to keep its top young players in the fold long term. General manager Doug Armstrong announced the deal Tuesday, two months to the day since the Blues extended forward Robert Thomas for the identical contract terms. Each player counts $8.125 million against the salary cap from the start of the deal in 2023 through 2031. Kyrou set career highs with 27 goals, 48

  • Toronto FC visits Orlando, knowing its playoff hopes could end in the Florida heat

    The door will likely slam this weekend on Toronto FC's faint post-season hopes. But the rebuilding continues at TFC. Thirteenth-place Toronto (9-15-7, 34 points) visits fifth-place Orlando City (12-12-6, 42 points) on Saturday, with TFC sitting six places and seven points out of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference and only nine points left on the table from its three remaining regular-season games. A win by seventh-place Columbus or a Toronto loss are high among the scenarios that would finis

  • Stinging memory fuels Calgary Stampeders in clash with B.C. Lions

    CALGARY — Momentum, yes, but Calgary Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson doesn't want his team feeling untroubled with the B.C. Lions in town. A 56-28 win over the Edmonton Elks last week and a modest two-game win streak indicates the Stampeders are functioning at a high level heading into Saturday's home game against the Lions. "When you do well, I think you get momentum and yes, I think you can carry that forward," Dickenson said Friday. "I also think teams play better when they're not happy.

  • Ontario woman alleges high school running coach sexually assaulted her as a teen in $3M lawsuit

    An Uxbridge, Ont., woman has launched a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against her former running coach and the Durham District School Board, alleging she was subjected to years of sexual assault and abuse at the hands of a teacher. The teacher, Edward LaRocque, denies the allegations, and the school board, which is located about 65 kilometres east of Toronto, denies any liability connected to the allegations. Now 25, Julia Kearley said she feels it's the right time for her to speak out. "I'm at a

  • For Suns owner Sarver, a $10M US fine is the cost of a public lesson in how not to treat people

    This is a column by Morgan Campbell, who writes opinion for CBC Sports. For more information about CBC's Opinion section, please see the FAQ. A heads-up to my future former white friends: Never say the N-word if you don't like consequences. Seems like a self-evident truth, but periodically we see public figures learn it first-hand. These are bitter, embarrassing, job-jeopardizing lessons about how to talk to, about, and around people. Cale Gundy, an assistant football coach at the University of

  • Vite scores first MLS goal, helps Vancouver Whitecaps to 3-0 victory over L.A. Galaxy

    VANCOUVER — After a crucial win, Jake Nerwinski stood at centre field and delivered an impassioned speech to his Vancouver Whitecaps teammates Wednesday night. The 3-0 victory over the L.A. Galaxy not only snapped a three-game losing skid for the 'Caps, it also preserved the club's faint playoff hopes. “I told the guys that this is a statement win to say that we're not giving up, we're not bottling this season," Nerwinski said. Vancouver (10-14-7) remains six points below the playoff bar with th

  • Defending champion Town Cruise highlights solid '22 Ricoh Woodbine Mile field

    TORONTO — Daisuke Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be in tough to defend their $1-million Ricoh Woodbine Mile crown. Fukumoto guided 8-1 pick Town Cruise to a 2 1/4-length victory in last year's race, giving trainer/owner/co-breeder Brandon Greer the biggest win of his career. But the horse has finished fifth twice and eighth in its three starts since taking the Mile in 1:35.14. Fukumoto and Town Cruise will be among 11 starters Saturday over Woodbine Racetrack's E.P. Taylor course. And the field f

  • Top-ranked Alcaraz loses to Auger-Aliassime at Davis Cup

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz's biggest fans had flocked to see the world's new top-ranked player in his homecoming to Spain. Instead, they witnessed Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime beat their new idol before staying on the hard court to secure a second victory in doubles and help Canada score a 2-1 upset win over Spain in the Davis Cup group phase on Friday. Alcaraz lost 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-2 to a superb Auger-Aliassime, who endured the partisan crowd and tilted the match at Valencia his

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Jets strip Blake Wheeler of captaincy ahead of 2022-23 season

    Rick Bowness is making the change the organization has to this point refused.

  • Canadians Marino, Bouchard advance to second round of Chennai Open

    CHENNAI, India — Canadians Rebecca Marino and Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the second round of the Chennai Open tennis tournament with wins on Monday. Vancouver's Marino, seeded seventh at the WTA 250 event, posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Russia's Anna Blinkova. Marino won 70.5 per cent of first-serve points and broke Blinkova six times on nine chances. Blinkova had seven break chances against Marino, but only managed to convert three. Marino is coming off a run to the third round at the U.S. Open t

  • Evander Kane, Sharks reach settlement in grievance case

    Evander Kane's time with the Sharks is officially in the rear-view mirror.

  • Brittany Crew still grappling with weight of expectations after injury-marred Olympics

    For athletes, expectations can be a funny thing. For some, they can motivate and push them to succeed, to fill out the glorious details in a script that has already been written. For others, the lofty predictions of others can be crushing, especially when things don't go as planned. They can derail even the most promising of careers. That's what happened to Canadian shot putter Brittany Crew. When CBC Sports caught up with Crew recently on a sunny afternoon on the campus of York University, the

  • Home-field advantage is CF Montreal’s next objective as playoffs near

    MONTREAL — With a post-season spot assured and four games to spare, CF Montreal has turned its attention to securing home-field advantage in the first round of the MLS Cup playoffs. Montreal (16-9-5) secured its first playoff appearance since advancing to the semifinals in 2016 with a dramatic equalizer from Zachary Brault-Guillard in the fifth minute of stoppage time in a 2-2 draw with Columbus on Friday. The club enters Tuesday's game against the visiting Chicago Fire in second place in the Ea

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Which teams should be worried after Week 1 upsets?

    Week 1 in the 2022 NFL season featured a lot of on-paper upsets, but Voch Lombardi breaks down what they mean for the winners and losers.