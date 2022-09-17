Kent vs Lancashire, Royal London One-Day Cup final live: score and latest updates

royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - ECB

Tom Bailey strikes in the first over for Lancashire

Darren Stevens: 'I wish I could carry on at Kent'

11:48 AM

OVER 12: KEN 53/1 (Evison 17* Robinson 35*)

Robinson tucks one into the leg side for one before Evison does the same three balls later. Another Robinson single brings the over to a close. A decent response from Danny Lamb there with Kent clearly looking to accelerate.

11:44 AM

OVER 11: KEN 50/1 (Evison 16* Robinson 33*)

Will Williams swaps ends but this over starts like the other ended, with a Robinson four - this one pulled to the mid-wicket boundary. And that's four for more as Robinson pumps one over mid-on. He is really climbing into what is gentle pace from Williams. Applause from the crowd as the 50 comes up after a Robinson single.

11:40 AM

OVER 10: KEN 41/1 (Evison 16* Robinson 24*)

Ouch. That looks painful for the new bowler Danny Lamb, who lands awkwardly on his ankle and crumples to the ground before releasing the ball. He's up though and looks fine. Lamb then starts his spell really well, there's plenty of hostility and he gets one to stick in the pitch drawing a false shot from Robinson.

11:37 AM

OVER 9: KEN 40/1 (Evison 16* Robinson 23*)

Tom Bailey has been excellent here but that's too slow and too wide and Evison doesn't miss out, crunching the ball through cover for four. That's loose again from Bailey, who strays leg side allowing Evison to clip one off the pads down to fine leg for four.

11:33 AM

OVER 8: KEN 32/1 (Evison 8* Robinson 23*)

Ollie Robinson is taking off the handbrake here. The first ball disappears back over Williams' head for four, before the fourth is cut well in front of square for another boundary. The batters got through for two in the middle of that over as well. This might just be starting to simmer now.

11:28 AM

OVER 7: KEN 22/1 (Evison 8* Robinson 13*)

Robinson is looking to be as busy as possible and he drops one into the off side for a quick single to start the over. Bailey gets one top nip back at Evison bringing a half appeal from behind the stumps but that looks far too high as Kent scamper through for the single. Robinson then clips the next ball high into the sky on the leg side but the ball drops just short of the man at deep square leg.

Story continues

11:25 AM

OVER 6: KEN 19/1 (Evison 7* Robinson 11*)

Evison gets his first boundary of the morning with a powerful clip off his legs through mid-wicket. That's an excellent response from Williams though, who beats the outside edge with one that benefits from just a hint of movement.

11:21 AM

OVER 5: KEN 15/1 (Evison 3* Robinson 11*)

Lancashire have started well here, especially with little assistance coming from the pitch or in the air. Three dot balls from Bailey underline that point before Evison whips one off his hips for a single out to deep square leg.

11:18 AM

OVER 4: KEN 14/1 (Evison 2* Robinson 11*)

Ollie Robinson looks in good touch early on here as he leans into another drive, this time squarer through cover - he gets two for his work. He gets two more on the final ball of the over after punching one through wide mid-wicket.

royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - GETTY

11:13 AM

OVER 3: KEN 10/1 (Evison 2* Robinson 7*)

Bailey beats Evison all ends up to start the over and then is bang on the mark again. The Kent batters are being given no freebies here, as evidenced again on ball four four, which just nips back at Evison off a length. The opener's off the mark now though, as he tucks one off his pads between mid-wicket and mid-on for two.

11:10 AM

OVER 2: KEN 8/1 (Evison 0* Robinson 7*)

Will Williams starts at the other end for Lancashire and he's immediately on the mark, giving no width at all to Ollie Robinson. The fourth ball is too straight though and that lets Robinson turn one down to fine leg for two. The over ends with a superb drive down the ground from Robinson, who climbs into one which is just a touch too full from Williams.

11:06 AM

OVER 1: KEN 2/1 (Evison 0* Robinson 1*)

Bailey lets one slide down the leg side and Kent are off the mark with an extra. the new man Ollie Robinson then tucks one off his hip for the first runs off the bat.

11:03 AM

WICKET Compton c Croft b Bailey 0

Tom Bailey is on the mark here and makes the early breakthrough as he gets Compton reaching outside the off stump. He spoons an easy catch to Croft in the gully and it's a great start for Lancashire. FOW 0/0

royal london one day cup final 2022 live score kent lancashire latest updates - GETTY

11:00 AM

Final words

Keaton Jennings has his side in a huddle out on the outfield.

Ben Compton and Joey Evison will open the batting for Kent....Tom Bailey has a new white ball in his hand for Lancashire.

Here we go.

10:55 AM

The players are out

There will be a minute's silence ahead of play in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II, followed by the national anthem.

10:48 AM

The view from Lancs

Graham Onions, the Lancashire bowling coach, gives his assessment.

“At times, we’ve not been at our best and won. That’s a sign of a really good team. That doesn’t mean as a coach you accept that performances aren’t up to where they need to be. So we’ve addressed that every time.Are we searching for that perfect game all the time? Of course we are.

“We haven’t quite done that yet, but we’ve always had somebody - or a couple of people - step up to get us over the line. That’s the reason why we’re in the final. Four games ago we didn’t have a hundred. Then the last four games we’ve had four. Since then, we’ve progressed really well.

“That (perfect performance) would be great against Kent.”

10:46 AM

'We've got a lot of confidence'

Kent all-rounder Joey Evison speaks ahead of this one:

“We’ve got a lot of confidence. We’ve managed to win games from positions where the opposition was in the driving seat really and we’ve got quite a lot of experience in the team and they can keep us calm.”

10:42 AM

And for Lancashire...

Keaton Jennings (c)

Luke Wells

Josh Bohannon

Steven Croft

Dane Vilas

Rob Jones

George Lavelle (wk)

Danny Lamb

Liam Hurt

Tom Bailey

Will Williams

10:41 AM

Today's Kent XIs

Ben Compton

Joey Evison

Ollie Robinson (wk)

Joe Denly (c)

Alex Blake

Darren Stevens

Harry Finch

Grant Stewart

Harry Podmore

Hamidullah Qadri

Nathan Gilchrist

10:38 AM

The ageless wonder

Darren Stevens made his first-class debut for Leicestershire in 1997 and has since compiled one of the most astounding careers in the history of county cricket.

At age 46, this may well be the last time we see Stevens donning the colours of Kent, the county he has played for since 2005, with his contract not set to be extended next season.

Tim Wigmore sat down with Stevens in advance of this final. You can read that full interview here.

10:32 AM

Time for the toss

Joe Denly has won the toss and Kent will bat first on a sunny day at Trent Bridge.

10:15 AM

Good morning....

and welcome to Trent Bridge for what promises to be an exciting day of cricket as Kent and Lancashire meet in the Royal London One-Day Cup final.

Both sides have saved their best cricket for the knockout stages of this competition, turning their respective quarter and semi-finals into one-sided contests.

Lancashire find themselves just one win away from their first win in this competition after successive, comprehensive wins against Nottinghamshire and Sussex. In their quarter-final the Red Roses easily chased down Notts’ 338, after an unbeaten 115 from Steven Croft saw them over the line in the 48th over.

That three-wicket success was followed by arguably an even better display in the semi-final, where a superb bowling effort across the board saw their opponents, Sussex, bowled out for just 254 after Lancs set a competitive total of 319.

With the likes of Keaton Jennings, Croft and Dane Vilas leading what is a dangerous batting order, Lancashire come into this one as clear favourites but they will need to replicate their excellence from the last two rounds if they are to come out on top of a dangerous Kent outfit.

In their quarter-final, 60s from Joey Evison and Joe Denly saw them post Leicestershire 325 in the first innings. With the ball, it was the dynamic Grant Stewart who made the difference, taking 4-42 from just 8.4 overs as Leicestershire were bowled out for just 244.

The next round saw them take on a Hampshire side, who to that point had been the most dominant side in the competition.

After being set a 310 at the Rose Bowl, Kent responded in awesome fashion with 95 from Ollie Robinson laying the foundation for the ageless Darren Stevens (more on him later) to see his side over the line thanks to a superb 84*.

The cream has risen to the top as this tournament has worn on and we should be in for a superb afternoon of county cricket, with the weather set fair here in Nottingham.