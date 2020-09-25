Kent lorry build-up cleared, police say

A police operation to clear a build-up of lorries stuck in Kent due to a strike in Calais has been brought to a close.

Police initiated Operation Stack on Wednesday in response to a long line of lorries held up en route to France due to industrial action in Calais.

Kent Police advised soon after 3am on Thursday the operation was no longer in place and all junctions of the M20 that had been closer were now reopened.

Operation Stack is now in place on the coastbound carriageway of the #M20 between Junctions 8 and 9 due to industrial action in #Calais. Read more at: https://t.co/ZZ9M1QdlbX — Kent Police (UK) (@kent_police) September 24, 2020

Ferries between Dover and Calais were suspended due to a 24-hour strike by staff at the French port, which began at 8am on Thursday.

Ferry operators DFDS and P&O Ferries normally run a total of up to 50 sailings per day on the route.

DFDS has switched one of its Calais ships to the Dover-Dunkirk route to provide extra capacity.

Freight vehicles and passengers due to travel between Dover and Calais with DFDS on Thursday were shipped onto Dover-Dunkirk sailings instead.

The Port of Dover said in a statement: “We will continue to monitor the situation closely in liaison with our ferry partners and the Port of Calais in order to resume normal operations as soon as possible.

“Please note that there may be delays to services when the Port of Calais reopens.”