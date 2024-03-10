Kensington Palace Shares First Official Photo of Kate Middleton Since Her Surgery

Kate Middleton has not been seen publicly since having abdominal surgery on January 16 apart from in a grainy paparazzi picture only published by some outlets. However, today Kensington Palace released a new image of the Princess for Mother's Day in the UK along with a personal note thanking the public for messages of support for her recovery.

At 9 a.m. UK time this morning Kensington Palace posted an image on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) showing Kate sitting on a chair beaming and surrounded by Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. A spokesman said that the image was taken by Prince William in Windsor earlier this week.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," the caption read. It was signed with a C for Catherine to show it was a personal message from the Princess.

The update may go some way to calming the frenzied speculation about Kate that has appeared online in recent weeks. It also means that the other recent image of her taken by a paparazzi in the car with her mother Carole is unlikely to continue to be of such interest.

The image also comes despite Kensington Palace insisting recently that their original stance that they would only provide an update on her recovery when there was something to say remains. The message did not include any information about the Princess's recovery or details about when she may next appear publicly. Kensington Palace has previously said that she is not expected to return to duties until after Easter.

Kate has decided not to disclose information about the specifics of her surgery, requesting for her wish to be respected that her personal medical information remains private. She spent almost two weeks in hospital and has been recovering at her home Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

