Kensington Palace reveals new Sunken Garden design ahead of Princess Diana statue unveiling

Kensington Palace has revealed the new Sunken Garden design filled with over 4,000 flowers, ahead of the unveiling of the commemorative statue of Princess Diana later today.



On what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, the beautiful redesign includes 200 roses, 500 lavender plants, 100 dahlias, 50 sweet peas, 300 tulips and 100 forget-me-nots — the Princess of Wales' favourite flower.

Work on the garden first began in October 2019, with gardeners spending a total of 1,000 hours on the mass planting project. Created by garden designer Pip Morrison, the new layout includes gorgeous bright new blooms, while "retaining the historic structures".

According to Kensington Palace, the garden has a simplified layout of deeper flower borders, more generous lawn space and a pool to create a "calmer and more reflective setting for the statue". A pocket of peace and quiet, it really is incredibly breathtaking.

"This has been a very special project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favourite place of Diana, Princess of Wales," Pip Morrison who designed the new layout of the garden, told Tatler. "We have worked carefully to ensure that the new layout and planting scheme compliments the statue, providing a calming place for people who visit Kensington Palace to remember The Princess."



While Princess Diana was in residence at Kensington Palace, she regularly admired the changing floral displays in the Sunken Garden, often talking to the gardeners who cared for it. Now a space to reflect the life and legacy of the Princess, the redesign provides a calming area for all who visit.

The grand unveiling of the Diana memorial statue, presented by Prince William and Prince Harry, will take place later today. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event will be much smaller than originally planned, with just a handful of Spencer relatives in attendance.

