Kensington Palace Releases First Official Post-Surgery Photo Of Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace released the first official photo of Kate Middleton since her abdominal surgery on Sunday to mark a very special occasion: Mother’s Day in the United Kingdom.

The new photo shows the Princess of Wales surrounded by her three children: George, 10; Charlotte, 8; and Louis, 5.

The photo was taken earlier this week in Windsor, just outside London, by Prince William (Kate is usually behind the camera for family photos).

In addition to the picture, Kate also shared a personal note of thanks on social media, which she signed “C” for her full name ― Catherine.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months,” she wrote. “Wishing everyone a Happy Mother’s Day.”

The Princess of Wales with her children. Kate recently underwent abdominal surgery. Prince of Wales/Press Association

The palace first revealed in January that the princess had undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would resume public duties sometime after Easter.

Kensington Palace shut down speculation concerning her whereabouts last month, as many began to wonder when they would hear from ― or see ― the princess again.

“Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess’ recovery and we’d only be providing significant updates,” a spokesperson told HuffPost at the time. “That guidance stands.”

The spokesperson added that the princess was “doing well.”

Just days after the statement from the palace, the princess was photographed in public for the first time since her surgery. She was seen driving in the car with her mother, Carole Middleton.

