Kenseth's 'still got it' as he claims Slinger Nationals win with last-lap move

You could say retirement is going pretty well for Matt Kenseth.

Well, if “retirement” can include still racing and still winning with incredible last-lap moves, as he did Tuesday night to capture the checkered flag at the 40th SUPERSEAL Slinger Nationals presented by Miller Lite.

Kenseth, 47, led just one lap in the annual 200-lap super late-model short track race — the final one. He made an aggressive pass on Ty Majeski on Turn 4 of the final lap to secure the win in his first race since last season’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“It’s short-track racing,” Kenseth told reporters afterward.

Majeski, who at 24 is nearly half Kenseth’s age, said, “Exactly what I’d have done.”

Kenseth’s move denied Majeski a second consecutive win at the Slinger Nationals, and was Kenseth’s record eighth at the Wisconsin track. Kenseth has not raced at Slinger Speedway since 2016 when he edged Erik Jones for the victory.

Apparently, there is no rust in retirement.