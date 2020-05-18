Kenseth proud of top-10 finish after “nerve-wracking” start

Kenseth drove the #42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevy to 10th place as he returned to the cockpit in place of the fired Kyle Larson, as NASCAR returned to competition following its coronavirus hiatus. Despite his lack of recent experience in the series, Cup veteran Kenseth was making his 26th top-tier start at the venue, where he won in 2013.

“The first few laps were kind of nerve-racking, but then it was sort of back to racing and thinking about what we needed to be better,” said Kenseth, who was Cup Series champion in 2003. “Everyone on the team has worked extremely hard the last couple weeks to prepare for today, and I’m proud of what we accomplished.

“I learned a lot throughout the race about the way the car handles and reacts to different situations, and it was nice to really get acclimated to the Camaro and the team in a real racing environment. It’s always a good feeling to get a top-10 at a place like Darlington, but to have done it under these circumstances feels that much better.

“I still have some room to improve, but today shows all of us we have a lot to look forward to as the season continues. It was great to be back racing.”

