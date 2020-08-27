Kenosha shooting: Protests peaceful on fourth night; Pence decries violence; NBA, other pro sports sit out

KENOSHA, Wisconsin – Residents in Kenosha were cleaning up Thursday after four nights of protests in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

A seven-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department, Rusten Sheskey, shot Blake in the back seven times on Sunday, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said Wednesday in its first description of the shooting. The U.S. Department of Justice also confirmed it has opened a civil rights investigation into the shooting.

The shooting has triggered widespread protests in Wisconsin and beyond, and NBA players decided in a Thursday morning meeting to try and keep playing inside the bubble one day after multiple professional sports teams and players refused to play games Wednesday, including the Milwaukee Bucks.

Vice President Mike Pence was dropped as a commencement speaker at a Wisconsin college Thursday after he condemned what he said were looters and rioters causing chaos in cities across the United States during his address at the Republican National Convention.

Here's what we know Thursday:

Community cleans up after peaceful protests in Kenosha

Archbishop Jerome Listecki led a group of priests in a public prayer Thursday morning in the Civic Center Park in Kenosha.

A priest said the group had come after Listecki conducted Mass at St Mark’s in Kenosha, at the invitation of local parishes. The group then left to tour the area damaged during arsons and looting earlier in the week. The prayer was barely audible amid the noise of cleanup efforts.

Staff from Harborside Academy, a charter 6-12 school across from the Kenosha County Courthouse, picked up trash in the area before their 8:30 am meeting. Meanwhile, Principal William Haithcock distributed coffee and kringle to government cleanup workers, volunteers and even the news media,

Garbage trucks that had been blocking the courthouse, burned out by arsonists, were also towed away Thursday morning.

The scene in Kenosha on Wednesday was a contrast to the night before, when protesters clashed with law enforcement for hours and a gunman shot three people, two of whom died, shortly before midnight.

There were no clashes with law enforcement as of 11:15 p.m. A Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter did not see any civilians with assault-style weapons.

Not long after 7 p.m., an armored vehicle arrived at Civic Center Park where protesters were gathered, and police warned protesters they were in violation of the curfew. But protesters stayed, milling around the park, and later marched through the streets of Kenosha.

The crowd that marched paused at on intersection, where they blocked traffic and chanted, "No justice, no peace," before continuing. Some protesters carried signs saying "Black lives matter" and "Stop police violence."

Tuesday's night's violence prompted the White House to authorize sending 2,000 National Guard troops from other states to Wisconsin. President Donald Trump said Wednesday in a series of tweets that “federal law enforcement and the National Guard” will be sent to Kenosha to restore law and order.

The Wisconsin National Guard already has 10,000 troops. Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday ordered 250 to Kenosha. He doubled the number Wednesday.

Fires set, windows broken in Oakland protest; Minneapolis sees unrest

Across the country, protests in Oakland, California, were more chaotic Wednesday night as police said multiple fires were set, businesses vandalized and windows broken.

The Oakland Police Department tweeted that 600 to 700 people took part in the protests and several were arrested. Calling them “violent protesters,” police say they vandalized and set a fire at the Alameda County Superior Court.

In Minneapolis, where three months ago George Floyd was killed as a police officer pressed his knee into Floyd's neck, unrest sparked violence and store looting that broke out downtown following what authorities said was misinformation about the suicide death of a Black homicide suspect.

The Minneapolis mayor imposed a curfew Wednesday night and requested National Guard help. “What we’re calling for right now is peace," Mayor Jacob Frey said. “What we’re calling for right now is for people to return to their homes.”