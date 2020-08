Kenosha shooting, DC protest: Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in court as thousands descend on Washington

Kyle Rittenhouse, the 17-year-old charged with homicide in the killing of two people at protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, earlier this week, will appear in court for the first time Friday.

Rittenhouse faces a first-degree intentional homicide charge and five other charges for shooting three people, two fatally, during unrest Tuesday night in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake.

Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Blake, a Black man, seven times in the back on Sunday, which has left Blake paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse's court hearing will come after Kenosha saw a calmer night on Thursday, with volunteers cleaning up after nights of arson and vandalism and a prayer service held along Lake Michigan.

"We're still in the thick of many challenges but there will be a coming together around a table in coming days," Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser said.

Here's what we know Friday:

Kyle Rittenhouse to appear in Illinois court for extradition hearing

Rittenhouse's first court appearance will be an extradition hearing at a courthouse in Lake County, Illinois.

Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, is facing six charges in Wisconsin, the most serious of which is first-degree intentional homicide. Under Wisconsin law, Rittenhouse is charged as an adult, and he would face life in prison if convicted of the first-degree intentional homicide charge.

Rittenhouse also faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

Videos shared on social media show various angles of how Rittenhouse used an AR-15-style rifle to shoot and kill Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injure Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, shortly before midnight.

Visual timeline: Violence in Kenosha after police shooting of Jacob Blake

In some of the video, Rittenhouse, who is white, is seen walking toward police vehicles after the shootings with his hands up in an apparent surrender, but police drive past him. He was arrested Wednesday in Antioch.

Rittenhouse told a reporter before the shooting he had come to Kenosha from his home in Antioch to defend property during the unrest.

Calm night Thursday in Kenosha

After violent unrest earlier in the week, Kenosha was calmer Thursday night.

More than 200 people prayed at Harbor Park along Lake Michigan. The pastors who organized the event said they wanted the city to be known for its love of God, not the violence that has plagued its streets in the last week.

Earlier in the day, Kreuser and Mayor John Antaramian pledged to take on the challenges of racial inequality at the root of the protests.

"Unity becomes one of the main aspects of what has to happen in this community, and that unity is only going to happen if all of us work together," Antaramian said.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson appeared at a news conference and said the different treatment of Blake and Rittenhouse by police fit a pattern.

'We really just need prayers': Jacob Blake's mother says son would be 'unpleased' with destruction in Kenosha

"We demand justice in the country," the civil rights icon said.

Attorneys representing Blake and his family also drew a sharp distinction between the two cases.

“They shot him seven times in the back in front of his children,” the attorneys statement read, referring to Blake.

But when it came to Rittenhouse, “local law enforcement and National Guardsmen allowed him to walk down the street with his assault weapon,” said civil rights attorney Ben Crump and co-counsels Patrick Salvi and B’Ivory Lamarr.

The protest have drawn national attention, and President Donald Trump said earlier this week “federal law enforcement and the National Guard” will be sent to Kenosha to restore law and order.

On Thursday, Gov. Tony Evers announced National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan and Alabama will arrive to assist Wisconsin's troops at his request. Evers already had sent more than 500 Wisconsin guard members to Kenosha this week.

A small group continued to protest in downtown Kenosha after curfew Thursday, which went into effect at 7 p.m.

Story continues