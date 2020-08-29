Kenosha marches on as protesters describe 'kidnap' by federal agents

For many Kenosha residents, Saturday morning was starting like the five mornings before them since Jacob Blake’s shooting by the police last Sunday, after a night of large, peaceful protests demanding justice and equality.

Hundreds took to the streets, some working to patch damage and doll up the blistered city, 40 miles south of Milwaukee in Wisconsin, on the shore of Lake Michigan, by painting rainbows and hearts on boarded-up businesses.

Others continued with marches in honor of Blake, who is severely wounded and in hospital, and Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum, two protesters shot dead when armed outside agitators appeared on the streets and caused chaos on Tuesday night.

A 17-year-old, white, self-styled vigilante and pro-police campaigner, Kyle Rittenhouse, from Antioch, Illinois, is in custody charged with two murders.

But for the more than 56 people related to the protests who have been arrested in Kenosha since Sunday night, the days have been anything but predictable.

On Friday evening, the National Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression (NAARPR) activist group, along with its Milwaukee and Chicago chapters, held a rally and press conference in Kenosha alongside local protesters who have been out on the ground all week. The protest called for community control of policing, limiting the scope of police power and an end to “repressive and inhumane jailing tactics” that disproportionately incarcerate Black Americans.

After the national guard and federal agents were deployed to the city, videos began to circulate on social media of what are believed to be federal agents in unmarked vehicles apprehending people.

Two of those apprehended were Kenosha residents and college students, Adelana Akindes, 25, and Victor Garcia, 23. Since released, they gave their accounts at the rally on Friday of being shoved into unmarked cars and transported to jail cells holding as many as 14 people – without ever being charged with a crime.

Adelana Akindes cries after she was released from jail in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police officers, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photograph: Matt Marton/EPA

“What if no one knew I was in there? What if no one knew we were alive?” Akindes wondered aloud as she fought back tears while addressing the crowd.

Akindes, who was arrested late on Wednesday night, claims she was not allowed a phone call for more than 24 hours while she sat in jail. She described how the detainees were denied medical care, medicine and access to the bathroom.

When Garcia was arrested, he said he didn’t know if he was being taken away by an “armed, white supremacist militia group” or the police because none of his arresting officers wore any identification.

“They didn’t just arrest us,” he said. “ They kidnapped and abducted 30 of us [Wednesday] night. They picked the wrong people to do that to. They picked the wrong community to do that to.”

Frank Chapman, executive director of the NAARPR, urged the young protesters to press on with their campaign.

“What you’re doing here in Kenosha is working towards liberation for us all. There are more of us than there are them, remember that,” he told the rally.

Police on Wednesday had charged in Swat-style when a group of people filled cans at a gas station and then hopped into a minivan with Oregon plates.

A bystander’s video shows officers leaping out of black SUVs with guns drawn shattering the van’s window with a baton, unlocking the door, pulling people out and taking them into custody.

The group turned out to be members of Riot Kitchen, a Seattle-based organization that serves food at demonstrations.

A woman hands flowers to a member of the Wisconsin national guard standing by as people gather for a vigil for Jacob Blake on Friday. Photograph: Brendan McDermid/Reuters

