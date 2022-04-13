Kenny Shiels: Northern Ireland boss sorry for saying women footballers are ‘more emotional than men’

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has been subject to strong criticism for his comments on women footballers (Getty Images)

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels has apologised for claiming that female footballers are “more emotional” than their male counterparts following his side’s heavy defeat by England.

The hosts provided a stern challenge for Sarina Wiegman’s usually prolific Lionesses in the first half of a 2023 World Cup qualifier played in front of a record crowd at Windsor Park in Belfast on Tuesday night, only trailing 1-0 at the interval courtesy of Lauren Hemp’s close-range finish.

England had far more joy after the break, however, with Hemp scoring again to go along with Georgia Stanway’s brace and another Ella Toone effort as they all but secured their place at next year’s tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

After seeing Northern Ireland’s very slim hopes of qualification mathematically ended, Shiels attracted huge criticism after controversial quotes uttered during his post-match press conference.

The former Kilmarnock and Derry City coach claimed that the reason goals are often scored in quick succession in women’s football is due to “girls and women being more emotional than men”.

“I thought they were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going two up,” he said.

“In the women’s game you’ll have noticed if you go through the patterns, when a team concedes a goal they concede a second one within a very short period of time.

“Right through the whole spectrum of the women’s game, because girls and women are more emotional than men, so they take a goal going in not very well.”

Shiels’ opinions drew fierce condemnation from both the men’s and women’s game, with Arsenal legend Ian Wright and former England goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain among those to strongly criticise the 65-year-old.

Wright tweeted: “Kenny Shiels talking foolishness! Talking about emotional women ! Didn’t that man see how many times I was crying on the PITCH!”

Kenny Shiels talking foolishness! Talking about emotional women ! Didn’t that man see how many times I was crying on the PITCH! kmt pic.twitter.com/gTKIpd3fV3 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) April 13, 2022

Women in Football’s chief executive Yvonne Harrison also labelled the comments as “very unhelpful” and said she felt as if she had been transported back “30 years”.

Shiels has now apologised for his comments and the offence caused and insisted he is “passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.”

He said: “I wish to apologise for my comments made in the post-match press conference last night. I am sorry for the offence that they have caused.

“Last night was a special occasion for the women’s game in Northern Ireland and I am proud to manage a group of players who are role models for so many girls, and boys, across the country.

“I am an advocate for the women’s game and passionate about developing opportunities for women and girls to flourish.”