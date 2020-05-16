Kenny Sansom: Former Arsenal and England defender in hospital

Kenny Sansom, the former Arsenal and England left back, is in hospital.

The 61-year-old is not suffering from coronavirus according to a message on his Twitter account that said he is receiving treatment.

News reports on Friday night claimed that Sansom, who has 86 caps for his country, suffered a serious head injury at home.

The message on his Twitter account read: "Kenny is currently ill in hospital. He is being well cared for and does not have COVID-19."

"Kenny's family and close friends kindly ask the media to respect his and their privacy, plus that of the healthcare workers treating Kenny," it added.

Sansom played at both the 1982 and 1986 World Cups for England, and won the League Cup with Arsenal in 1987.

All but two of Sansom's caps came in the 1980s, and only 11 other players have appeared more times for England.

He started his career at Crystal Palace, where he made 172 appearances and helped the team win the Second Division in 1979.

He moved to Arsenal the next year and would stay for eight seasons, making 314 appearances.

Sansom went on to play for Newcastle, QPR, Coventry, Everton, Brentford and Watford before retiring in 1994.