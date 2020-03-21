People Are Tweeting #RIPLegend To Honor Kenny Rogers

People have taken to Twitter to honor country music legend Kenny Rogers with hashtag #RIPLegend on Saturday.

“In the midst of this craziness, we lose an ICON of country music,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thanks for the memories.”

Rogers “passed away peacefully at home” on Friday night at the age of 81, “from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” according to a statement released by his family early Saturday morning.

His family celebrated Rogers’ career, which spanned more than six decades and included hits like “Lady,” “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream,” “She Believes in Me” and “Through the Years.”

“His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” his family’s statement said.

The Rogers family is sad to announce that Kenny Rogers passed away last night at 10:25PM at the age of 81. Rogers passed away peacefully at home from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family. https://t.co/adxAgiMW2s pic.twitter.com/nggWiiotMT — Kenny Rogers (@_KennyRogers) March 21, 2020

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her longtime friend and collaborator on Twitter Saturday, writing, “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone.”

R&B singer Tevin Campbell paid homage to Rogers by tweeting out lyrics to “She Believes in Me,” adding the #RIPLegend hashtag.

And she believes in me

I’ll never know just what she sees in me

I told her someday if she was my girl

I could change the world with my little songs, I was wrong. #RIPLegend — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) March 21, 2020

Other Twitter users honored Rogers as well:

😢 I grew up listening to his music (actually have “Lady” on my playlist now) #RIPLegend #RIPKennyRogers https://t.co/PEbRQ9v1qd — Shambi Broome (@webgyrl2) March 21, 2020

Just my small way of remembering @_KennyRogers. This is a song that Kenny wrote with Waylon Jennings (another musical hero) in mind. #RIPKennyRogers #RIPLegend #RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/zEjHHLiWKA — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) March 21, 2020

"Promise me, son, not to do the things I've done

Walk away from trouble if you can

Now, it won't mean you're weak if you turn the other cheek

I hope you're old enough to understand

Son, you don't have to fight to be a man"



-Kenny Rogers, Coward of the County (1981)#RIPLegend pic.twitter.com/2Hr6ffx1t4 — PTM (@portugaltheman) March 21, 2020

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.