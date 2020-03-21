People Are Tweeting #RIPLegend To Honor Kenny Rogers

Kimberley Richards
HuffPost
People Are Tweeting #RIPLegend To Honor Kenny Rogers
People Are Tweeting #RIPLegend To Honor Kenny Rogers

People have taken to Twitter to honor country music legend Kenny Rogers with hashtag #RIPLegend on Saturday. 

“In the midst of this craziness, we lose an ICON of country music,” one Twitter user wrote. “Thanks for the memories.”

Rogers “passed away peacefully at home” on Friday night at the age of 81, “from natural causes under the care of hospice and surrounded by his family,” according to a statement released by his family early Saturday morning. 

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

His family celebrated Rogers’ career, which spanned more than six decades and included hits like “Lady,” “The Gambler,” “Islands in the Stream,” “She Believes in Me” and “Through the Years.”

“His songs have endeared music lovers and touched the lives of millions around the world,” his family’s statement said. 

Dolly Parton paid tribute to her longtime friend and collaborator on Twitter Saturday, writing, “You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone.”

R&B singer Tevin Campbell paid homage to Rogers by tweeting out lyrics to “She Believes in Me,” adding the #RIPLegend hashtag.

Other Twitter users honored Rogers as well:

Related...

Kenny Rogers And Dolly Parton Team Up For One Final Show

Kenny Rogers Dead At 81

Dolly Parton Says Heartfelt Goodbye To Longtime Friend Kenny Rogers

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.

What to Read Next

Back