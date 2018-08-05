Broken sleep can't stop Kenny racing to double gold in Glasgow

Great Britain’s Laura Kenny secured a 27th track title at Glasgow’s European Championships

Broken sleep, changing nappies and another European gold medal – for Laura Kenny, motherhood and cycling success have gone hand-in-hand rather well, writes Ross Lawson in Glasgow.

Fresh from her team pursuit triumph on Friday, Kenny brought the house down all on her own in Glasgow, adding elimination glory to a collection that is quickly becoming unmanageable.

The golden tally now stands at 12 for the 26-year-old, even before you throw in the four Olympic and seven world titles filling up her palmares.

It’s an achievement worthy of note all on its own but with son Albie yet to reach his first birthday, Kenny and husband Jason have found themselves with one or two desirable hurdles to jump before they keep reaching the top step of the podium.

“You just get used to the lack of sleep now, I don’t even feel like I’ve had a lack of it anymore, you just get on with it,” Laura explained.

“I was up five times last night, Jason came in at midnight to change his nappy and in the morning he takes him off so I get a couple of hours then, so we tag-team. It works well – we both made it here alright!

“Pre-Rio, if I had a bad session I would go home and think about and stress about it, that’s all I would think about.

“Now, I don’t have time to. Albie is running around like you wouldn’t believe at the minute, I’m making sure he’s not pulling wires out of the wall or putting stuff in plug sockets rather than thinking about riding around in circles.

“He’s about the right size for a bike now so I keep saying to Jason that we should get him one, whereas before he was a bit small.”

With Albie next in line to revel in European success, the Kenny tradition of victory is far to come to an end very time soon.

But Laura herself is far from done, still with plenty to offer in a career which has seen gold become commonplace, 27 in total across all levels of track competition.

Story Continues

Kenny added elimination glory to her dramatic team pursuit title in Scotland

Number 12 in Europe gave opportunity for reflection too, a tip of the hat to Pruszkow 2010 and where it all began as a teenager finding her feet on the big stage.

Becoming Team GB’s most successful female Olympian of all time with double gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, it’s fair to say she’s on the right footing.“I shouldn’t have even gone to Poland, I only went because Joanna [Rowsell Shand] broke her wrist, it was all a bit of a shock and that was the beginning of it for me,” she added.

“That was my first international competition with GB at a senior level and it’s all gone from there – if you’d asked me then if I’d be a mum with four Olympic golds and 12 European golds, I would have said that’s not how it would pan out – but here we are.

“I didn’t even realise how many medals until they told us after the team pursuit, we don’t really speak about it but it’s a nice feeling to realise.”

Twice Kenny has stop atop the podium in Glasgow, a home track besotted with adoration and admiration alike from a home British crowd.

A chance of a hat-trick could come her way too, with she and Katie Archibald – lagging behind on 11 European golds – joining forces for the Madison in the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome on Tuesday.

But even Kenny, with a veritable feast of silverware to the envy of the world, still finds the time for the odd nervous moment or two.

She added: “The Scottish crowd are going to go mad for Katie, it should be a great atmosphere in there.

“I’m glad I’ve done a group race now because I was a bit worried coming here – I’ve done these qualifying events in the summer and it’s not the same standard, a lot of nations put in six or seven riders whereas this is one per nation at a European level.

“It’s a pretty good standard so now I know how I’m feeling with it all.”

Sportsbeat 2018