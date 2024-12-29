Kenny Pickett injury update: Eagles QB questionable to return with rib injury

The Eagles are averaging one injured quarterback per game over the last two weeks.

Needless to say, that is not good.

Already without Jalen Hurts, thanks to a concussion, backup signal-caller Kenny Pickett joined the injury list today. The quarterback suffered a rib injury as the result of a big hit in the third quarter.

While Saquon Barkley has been the team's entire offense all season long, quarterbacks are still important and the Eagles are running out of them. Down to the third string and counting, Philly won't want these issues to last into the postseason. Here's the latest on Pickett.

Kenny Pickett injury update

Pickett is questionable to return with a rib injury, according to the Eagles.

He left in the third quarter of Sunday's game with the team up big over the rival Cowboys and was taken to the locker room. Tanner McKee came in to replace Pickett.

Kenny Pickett is being looked at on the sidelines after taking a hit from Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/HtWgIIeYmB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 29, 2024

With the Eagles en route to a blowout win over Dallas, it's likely that Pickett will remain sidelined, even if just to be cautious. Depending on how quickly Hurts can complete concussion protocol, Philly will want to have Pickett as insurance heading into the playoffs.

Eagles QB depth chart

Without Pickett and Hurts, here's a look at the Eagles quarterback depth chart:

McKee came in for Pickett after serving as the third quarterback on the depth chart all season. The Eagles signed Book this week, making him the emergency signal caller for Week 17. He would be eligible to play if McKee and Pickett are both forced to exit and unable to return.

Kenny Pickett stats

Pickett was 10-of-15 for 143 yards and a touchdown before exiting. He also added three carries for three yards and a rushing touchdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Kenny Pickett injury update: Eagles QB exits Week 17 game vs. Cowboys