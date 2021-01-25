Kenny, Joyce, Raw and Fraser backing Purplebricks' 'Home Support' campaign to fire Team GB to Tokyo success

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny is one of several leading sportspeople backing Purplebricks' innovative 'Home Support' campaign

Laura Kenny is backing Purplebricks’ ‘Home Support’ campaign to keep the home fires burning and propel Team GB to Tokyo glory.

The UK’s largest estate agent has commissioned three artists to create unique artworks ahead of this summer’s Olympic Games to show the importance of getting behind British athletes.

Boxer Joe Joyce, former triathlete Vanessa Raw and mouth artist Henry Fraser – a former rugby star – have all been selected and created eye-catching works of art to epitomise the spirit of British support.

Purplebricks, the official estate agent of Team GB, want athletes to feel the same support as at London 2012 and Kenny reckons the innovative designs can haul them to more medals in Japan.

The four-time Olympic champion, 28, said: “The home support of the British fans has always been so important to me.

“At each competition it is really encouraging to see and hear everyone backing Team GB and spurring us on.

“I can’t wait to see the artwork which is being especially created for Tokyo - the more support we get the better!”

Ben Carter, Chief Marketing Officer at Purplebricks, added: “We all remember the special sense of excitement during London 2012, and how important that home support proved to be.

“This summer, with Team GB athletes a long way from home, it’s important we keep the home support burning brighter than ever.

“As the official estate agent of Team GB, we wanted to do our bit to bolster the shared sense of hope and anticipation around the Olympic Games.

“What better way than through stunning artworks which are created by such accomplished sportspeople?”

The finished artwork will later be made available to the public and feature on limited edition prints, and Purplebricks For Sale sign boards, up and down the country.

Joyce, the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver, and WBO International heavyweight champion, has used a lion as the inspiration for his design while Raw, who enjoyed an 11-year career as a triathlete, has taken the image of a crowd as the basis for her painting.

Story continues

And Fraser, who was paralysed from the neck down after a freak accident on a Portuguese beach in 2009, took inspiration from the Olympic torch for his artwork.

Joyce toppled Daniel Dubois in November to claim the British, Commonwealth, European, WBC Silver, and WBO International heavyweight Championship belts

Fraser was part of the Saracens academy before suffering his injury and hopes the campaign can recreate the Games’ unique collective spirit.

“The Olympics really bring people together,” the 28-year-old said.

“As someone from a very sporty household, the Olympics were a big part of that.

“To be part of that in some minor little way is cool. It was exciting, because it was going to challenge me and is not the kind of thing I would normally paint.

“I think Team GB will definitely have a lot of support from home. It’s one of the things that we do so well in this country.

“Projects like this hopefully get people thinking more about the Olympics and get people more excited.

“Hopefully, [my torch] might be the start of lighting the fire - of people starting to think about the Olympics.”

Joyce scooped super-heavyweight silver in Rio before turning his hand to a professional boxing career.

The Putney fighter remains unbeaten after 12 fights and toppled Daniel Dubois in Westminster at the end of last year.

Joyce, 35, studied Fine Art at Middlesex University and said: “It's a great honour to be chosen to produce work in the build-up to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“It's a pleasure to hone my skills again and come up with something that is going to inspire athletes.

“The Home Support Campaign is an excellent idea. It's key in bringing some support from home. It really gives you something to look at, as an athlete, to motivate you and give you some support from home. You can take that encouragement and aim for gold.

“Hopefully I can help inspire the athletes to win gold.”

Raw, 36, won three triathlon medals between 2006 and 2014 and studied Fine Art at Loughborough University.

Raw was forced to retire from triathlon after a series of injuries and is now crafting a career as a successful full-time artist

She committed to becoming a full-time artist after retiring and added: “This is a great opportunity to rally up more support for Team GB athletes in Tokyo later this year.

“It's important we get behind Team GB from home and show that support. It's vital they feel the same support as they did in London and Rio.

“I'm very proud to be chosen to help Purplebricks with this campaign. I feel quite honoured to be involved in the Olympic process in a different way.”

Purplebricks is the UK’s technology-led estate agent and offers customers a transparent and convenient way to buy, sell, or let. Purplebricks gives customers the combined support of Local Property Experts, an online platform and a central customer service team. More information can be found at www.purplebricks.co.uk.