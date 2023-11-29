Kenny G and Ex Wife in Legal Battle Over Malibu Mansion He Allegedly Rented for $600K Per Month

Lyndie Benson, from whom the musician split in 2012, claims he has been profiting off the home while attempting to lower his spousal support payments to her

SGranitz/WireImage Kenny G and ex-wife Lyndie Benson

Kenny G and his ex wife are sparring over a Malibu mansion he allegedly rented for $600,000.

The saxophonist, whose real name is Kenneth Gorelick, and his ex wife of 20 years, Balynda "Lyndie" Benson, who split in 2012, have been involved in an ongoing legal dispute regarding the terms of their divorce. The latest conflict began in October 2021, when Kenny requested to end his $40,000-per-month spousal support payment to his ex, citing his reduced income. He claimed, via his lawyer — celebrity divorce attorney Laura Wasser — that his career had taken a hit over the last couple of years and he wasn't touring like he once was.

In April 2023, however, a judge ruled in Benson's favor, citing that Kenny had stated he earns $600,000 a month in rental income alone, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE at the time.

Now, Benson is demanding to see the emails that detail her ex's purported six-figure rental arrangement.

In a Nov. 27 filing, Benson claims that Kenny's Malibu mansion, referred to as "Grayfox," was rented by "an entity affiliated" with billionaire Amazon founder for Bezos for $600,000 per month in an agreement beginning in April 2022.



Related: Kenny G Ordered to Pay Ex-Wife More Than $300K in Attorney's Fees and Court Costs a Decade After Divorce

Karwai Tang/WireImage Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

She has made several requests that he turn over all emails and documentation pertaining to the alleged lease with Bezos, which the musician has denied citing privacy concerns.

A representative for Kenny declined to comment.

Benson also accuses Kenny of violating the terms of their divorce agreement by not selling the house, which would potentially earn her a profit, and instead holding onto it and making rental income.

Taylor Hill / Getty Images Kenny G in 2017

According to a portion of the agreement cited by Benson in her filing, “[i]n the event the Grayfox Property is ultimately sold for more than $40,000,000, [Benson] shall receive 25% of any net profit defined as any sums remaining over and above $40,000,000."



Story continues

In a response also issued on Nov. 27, Kenny's attorneys argue that "there is no order . . . for Kenny to sell the Grayfox Property" in their divorce agreement, and Benson's potential payout only comes into play if he chooses to sell it.

Kenny and Benson married on April 5, 1992, and separated on Jan. 9, 2012. They share two adult sons, Noah Reed and Maxwell Benson.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.