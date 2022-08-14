Kenney calls Alberta sovereignty act idea backed by UCP leadership candidate 'nuts'

·3 min read

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has so far declined to pick a favourite in the race to succeed him, but when asked to comment on a prominent platform plank of one of the leading candidates, referred to it as "nuts."

Kenney was appearing on his provincewide radio show on CHED and CHQR on Saturday when he was asked via text for his opinion of the Alberta sovereignty act, which has been proposed by United Conservative Party leadership candidate Danielle Smith.

Smith has said if she wins the leadership, she will bring in a bill this fall to give Alberta the power to ignore federal laws and court rulings deemed not in the province's interest.

Legal scholars say such a bill would be illegal, unenforceable and a dangerous dismissal of respect for the rule of law.

Kenney said he's certain that even if the Legislature passed the law, the lieutenant-governor would refuse to give it royal assent and Alberta would become a "laughing stock."

Smith chastised Kenney in a statement Sunday for "interference" in the leadership contest, saying his comments were "ill-informed and disrespectful to a large and growing majority of UCP members that support this important initiative."

"If elected to replace him as Leader and Premier, I will work closely and collaboratively with our entire UCP Caucus to ensure the Sovereignty Act is drafted, passed and implemented in accordance with sound constitutional language and principles," Smith said in her statement.

"Perhaps the Premier and other 'experts' should reserve their opinion on this legislation until they can actually read it first."

Kenney announced in May that he was leaving the top job after receiving 51 per cent support in a party leadership review, but he's staying on until party members pick a replacement on Oct. 6.

Smith, who started out with a handful of supporters in the United Conservative caucus and cabinet, has seen more in-house support in recent days, including some who had initially pledged to back rival Travis Toews.

Almost every week Kenney takes to the airwaves, the program's host Wayne Nelson or a caller asks for his opinion on the leadership race. He never bites, and his response to the question about Smith's proposed legislation appears to be a rare deviation from that.

Kenney summed up the legislation idea as "a proposal for Alberta to basically ignore and violate the Constitution in a way unprecedented in Canadian history." He compared it to the 1930s when the government of then-premier William Aberhart attempted to pass unconstitutional legislation which the lieutenant-governor refused to sign, escalating to the point where Aberhart cut off the utilities and fired the staff at the vice-regal's official residence.

"So we would become a laughing stock, with the lieutenant-governor doing her job, which is to ensure that the rule of law and the constitution is respected," Kenney said.

"If a lieutenant-governor were, in the unthinkable circumstance, to grant it royal assent, it would immediately be struck down by the courts."

Political scientist Duane Bratt noted last week that while the other two main contenders in the leadership race have excoriated Smith's plan, they have adopted versions of it.

Toews has promised his government would seek to levy tariffs on goods and services or imports from specific regions to counter rules and policies deemed unfair to Alberta. Brian Jean has pledged to affirm that the Alberta Bill of Rights is paramount over Section 1 of the Constitution.

Kenney said his government has been successfully battling Ottawa while the sovereignty act would jeopardize investor confidence.

"We should be talking about real, practical ways to fight unfair Ottawa policies, fight for a stronger Alberta. That's exactly what we're doing."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Kevin Harvick resurrects images of ‘The Closer’ with win at Richmond NASCAR race

    Harvick won his second straight Cup Series race Sunday, peaking at the right time after a tough start to the 2022 Cup season.

  • Gov. Hogan speaks on FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Largo

    Gov. Hogan speaks on FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Largo

  • Ukraine targets Russian soldiers accused of threatening nuclear plant

    KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who shoot at Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target" for Ukrainian forces. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone at the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe over renewed shelling in the past days, for which Russia and Ukraine blame each other. Zelenskiy, who did not give any details, reiterated that he considered Russia was using the plant, which it captured early in the war but is still being run by Ukrainians, as nuclear blackmail.

  • The Real Reason Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Refused Archie’s Earl of Dumbarton Title

    Meghan markle and Prince Harry didn't want Archie Harrison to be teased so they refused his Earl of Dumbarton title—learn more here.

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell says he received a voicemail threatening to 'cut his kids' heads off,' blames GOP for 'stoking violent rhetoric'

    Swalwell shared a chilling, nearly two-minute voice message laden with threats and profanity that he says he received because of the Mar-a-Lago raid.

  • GOP Rep. James Comer says Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert have shown interest in being on Oversight Committee in a Republican-controlled House

    "This isn't a committee where everybody's gonna scream and be outraged and try to make the witnesses look like fools," Rep. Comer told Politico.

  • Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

    "I told him this is going to actually increase your support in your base," Alina Habb said about the FBI raid, noting Trump was "honestly not surprised" by it.

  • Hockey world mourning the loss of beloved young Oilers fan Ben Stelter

    The hockey world is mourning the death of Ben Stelter, a six-year-old boy with brain cancer who the Oilers rallied around during their recent playoff run.

  • World juniors: Connor Bedard soars as Canada drops Latvia in opener

    The 2022 world juniors, which were halted in December over Covid concerns, restarted this week. Here's three takeaways from Canada's opener on Wednesday.

  • Battle of the Bridge 2: Coaches clash as Chelsea, Spurs draw

    Call it the Battle of the Bridge, Part 2. This time, Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte were the main protagonists in the latest feisty match between Chelsea and Tottenham that ended in a 2-2 draw because of a goal deep into stoppage time from Harry Kane. That ended up being an afterthought, though, following the explosive end to the game at Stamford Bridge, just like there was in 2016 when Tottenham's title challenge ended with a 2-2 draw against Chelsea and both sets of players and coaches clashe

  • National Bank Open in Toronto will be one of Serena Williams' final events

    TORONTO — Serena Williams' appearance at the National Bank Open in Toronto will be the final one of her career. The tennis legend said earlier Tuesday she is planning to retire from tennis sometime following the U.S. Open, which begins later this month. Williams, who won her opening match at the National Bank Open on Monday, made the announcement in an essay released by Vogue magazine. "I'm turning 41 this month, and something's got to give," wrote Williams. The announcement has already set off

  • Will Zalatoris gets 1st PGA Tour win in playoff at Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Will Zalatoris had the most money and the best world ranking of anyone without a PGA Tour victory. He changed that Sunday by winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship without making birdie in a three-hole playoff. Heartache in two previous playoff losses this year — one in a major — turned into relief for Zalatoris after a wild finish in the TPC Southwind. It ended when he took a penalty drop from the rocks that frame the par-3 11th green and holed a 7-foot bogey putt to beat

  • Centre/wing Mitch Richardson returning to Toronto Arrows for a fifth MLR season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have re-signed Mitch Richardson, bringing the centre/wing back for a fifth Major League Rugby season. The 26-year-old from Stoney Creek, Ont., has featured in 26 matches, including 16 starts for the club, since its inaugural season in 2019. Richardson has covered 795 metres on 95 carries with 96 tackles and four tries in his four years with the club. The six-foot-two 215-pounder enjoyed a breakout season in 2022, setting career highs in matches played (12), starts (1

  • Fantasy Football: Three breakout candidates to look out for

    Here are some breakout candidates that every fantasy football GM should have their eyes on if they want to edge out their opponents this season.

  • Serena Williams plays final match in Canada, losing to Bencic at National Bank Open

    TORONTO — Serena Williams looked out at the sold-out crowd at Sobeys Stadium, searching for the fan who had just shouted "Serena, you're the best!" "Thank you. I love all of you," said Williams, with a mix of sweat and tears around her eyes, acknowledging the more than 12,500 spectators who watched her final match in Canada. Williams lost to Switzerland's Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-4 in the second round of the National Bank Open on Wednesday. Williams, who turns 41 this September, announced her inten

  • B.C. Lions chase down Calgary Stampeders with 41-40 comeback win

    CALGARY — Sean Whyte's 25-yard field goal with two seconds left in the fourth quarter capped a B.C. Lions' comeback in a 41-40 win over the host Calgary Stampeders on Saturday. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke recovered from two early interceptions which the Stampeders converted into touchdowns to score a pair of rushing touchdowns, and throw for 488 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The 24-year-old from Victoria threw touchdown passes to Dominique Rhymes and Bryan Burnham. Whyte also kicked field

  • Canada's Keely Shaw claims 2nd bronze at World Para-cycling championships

    Canada's Keely Shaw has won her second bronze medal at the 2022 Para-cycling world championships in Baie-Comeau, Que., as she finished third in the women's C4, 70.2-kilometre road race. On the final day of competition Sunday, Shaw of Midale, Sask., raced to a time of 2:03:29 which was just behind USA's Samantha Bosco who won gold with a time of 2:00:05 and Meg Lemon of Australia took home silver with a time of 2:03:27. With Shaw claiming bronze, she ends the 2022 season eight-for-eight in intern

  • Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

    MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

  • Forward Mo Babouli returns to CPL, signs with York United through 2024

    TORONTO — York United FC of the Canadian Premier League has signed former Toronto and Forge FC forward Mo Babouli through the end of 2024. The 29-year-old Babouli, who was born in Syria but came to Mississauga, Ont., when he was three, left Forge in January to join Muaither FC in Qatar's second tier. Babouli joined the Toronto FC academy in 2014, making his debut with the MLS side's first team in April 2016. He played 16 league games for TFC that season with one assist. He then played for Al-Itt

  • Minnesota Wild's use of 'Thin Blue Line' symbol draws major criticism

    The Minnesota Wild have received backlash online after announcing a Law Enforcement Appreciation Night for the upcoming season, including imagery depicting the controversial "thin blue line" symbol.