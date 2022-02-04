Kenney to announce next week the date Alberta will end its COVID-19 vaccine passport

·1 min read

EDMONTON — Premier Jason Kenney says his government will announce next week a date to cancel Alberta's COVID-19 vaccine passport, adding the end will be in the “very near future.”

Kenney says he will also announce a phased approach to end almost all COVID-19 health restrictions by the end of the month provided the pressure on hospitals continues to decline.

Kenney says Alberta’s high vaccination rate coupled with declining pressure on hospitals make it feasible to end the vaccine passport soon.

A week ago, Kenney said the passport could be eliminated by the end of March.

But since then Kenney has come under increasing pressure from members of his own United Conservative caucus to end the passport while also dealing with vaccine mandate protests by truckers and supporters who have created chaos and traffic tie-ups at Alberta's main U.S. border checkpoint.

The truckers and some members of Kenney’s caucus say the passport has served its purpose, unfairly infringes on individual rights, and must be cancelled.

The passport -- known in Alberta as a restriction exemption -- mandates anyone using non-essential services such as bars and restaurants show proof of vaccination.

Alberta's program is voluntary, but those businesses that do not participate are subject to restrictions, including severely reduced customer capacity.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Some UCP MLAs pressuring government to axe proof of vaccination program immediately

    Members of the United Conservative government caucus are pushing for the death of Alberta's vaccine passport program sooner than the premier's end-of-the-month timeline. The restrictions exemption program (REP) was brought in last fall, requiring anyone who wanted to enter specific events or businesses to show they were fully vaccinated or proof of a negative test. As provincial officials say the worst of the Omicron variant wave is behind us and with 86 per cent of Albertans over the age of 12

  • Police Prevent More Drivers From Joining 'Unlawful' Blockade at US-Canadian Border

    Canadian police threatened to arrest drivers participating in what they called an “unlawful” blockade of the US-Canadian border in Alberta on Tuesday, February 1, reports said.This video taken by Trever Cherewka shows officers manning roadblocks outside the town of Coutts, which shares a border with the state of Montana. A group of anti-vaccine-mandate protesters in trucks, tractors, and vans had descended on Coutts and blocked its border crossing for days, reports said.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said the blockade was unlawful and that they were planning to make arrests, according to local reports. According to Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, RCMP officers had been assaulted during a confrontation with blockaders on Tuesday. A subsequent statement by the RCMP said that no officers were assaulted, but that they were in “dangerous” situations as vehicles went through roadblocks or drove off-road.The premier estimated 100 vehicles remained at the border crossing late Tuesday. According to the Calgary Herald, one northbound and one southbound lane were opened on Wednesday to allow traffic at the border. Credit: Trevor Cherewka via Storyful

  • End of health restrictions to bring tricky decisions about customer privacy and staff policies

    With the promised end of vaccine passports and restrictions in Alberta, businesses will face difficult decisions as they decide how to operate without the backing of public health orders. Premier Jason Kenney expressed optimism Tuesday that the province would relax some public health measures by the end of this month, starting with the restrictions exemption program. A statement from the United Conservative caucus chair Nathan Neudorf on Wednesday indicated an even more immediate end — "likely w

  • COVID-19 claims 13 more lives as B.C. reports 3 fewer people in hospital but 9 more in the ICU

    B.C. health officials reported 985 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Thursday, including 145 in intensive care, as the province recorded 13 more deaths from the disease and 1,518 new cases. The new numbers represent a decrease of three COVID-19 patients hospitalized within the last 24 hours, but nine more patients in the ICU. Overall hospitalizations, which typically lag behind spikes and dips in new cases, are up slightly (less than one per cent) from last Thursday, when 977 people were in ho

  • Trump son, allies sued by witness from 1st impeachment case for alleged harassment

    A retired Army lieutenant colonel who was a pivotal witness in the first impeachment case against Donald Trump has sued the oldest son of the former president and other Trump allies, accusing them of participating in an “intentional, concerted campaign of unlawful intimidation and harassment” over his decision to testify.

  • Adam Schiff Explains Why Trump’s Pardon Promise Is ‘Very Important Evidence’

    “If this violence against the Capitol wasn’t part of the plan ... then why would he consider pardoning them?” asked Schiff, who sits on the House Jan. 6 committee.

  • Canadian military cuts dozens of unvaccinated troops, puts hundreds more on notice

    OTTAWA — The Canadian Armed Forces has kicked out dozens of service members who refused to bare their arms and get vaccinated, while release proceedings have started for hundreds of others. The steps come after chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre ordered all military personnel be fully vaccinated by mid-October to protect the Armed Forces from COVID-19. The deadline was later extended to mid-December. While most service members complied with the order, with the Defence Department reportin

  • Ottawa 'clarifies' truckers are not exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandate

    OTTAWA — The government has issued an order-in-council clarifying that truckers are not exempt from a vaccine mandate after bureaucrats were confused by their own policy. The Canada Border Services Agency created widespread confusion last month after it issued a statement to media saying that unvaccinated truckers would remain exempt from quarantine and testing requirements after entering the country at the Canada-U.S. border. The federal government said the next day the statement had been sent

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Fillier fills net early in Olympic debut, Canada thumps Swiss 12-1 in Beijing

    BEIJING — Sarah Fillier scored just 64 seconds into her Olympic debut, but she waited a lot longer than that to know her goal was Canada's first of the Olympic women's hockey tournament in Beijing. Officials spent almost five minutes analyzing video of Fillier batting the puck out of the air and between the Swiss goaltender's legs before validating a goal that got Canada off to the races in Thursday's 12-1 victory. "That's quite the way to make an entrance into the Olympics," Canadian forward Na

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Olympian Kim Meylemans posts emotional video during time in isolation

    Belgian athlete Kim Meylemans took to social media to share a tear-filled video while in isolation at the Olympic Games.

  • Elway, Ross, Giants deny claims in Brian Flores lawsuit

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — John Elway is refuting Brian Flores' claim in a lawsuit that his interview with the Denver Broncos in 2019 was a sham and only conducted to satisfy the NFL's Rooney Rule. “While I was not planning to respond publicly to the false and defamatory claims by Brian Flores, I could not be silent any longer with my character, integrity and professionalism being attacked,” the Denver Broncos president of football operations said in a statement released by the team Thursday. Elway

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • New Pirates coach Callahan focused on her job, not history

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Caitlyn Callahan was standing in a Starbucks in the fall 2019 when she peered down at her phone and was met with a jolt that changed the course of her life. A couple of clicks told her the New York Yankees had just made Rachel Balkovec the first woman to be a full-time coach in the major leagues. Suddenly, a door that Callahan assumed was closed had swung wide open and her inner ballplayer. “If you’ve ever been in one of those playoff situations where you’re that batter up and

  • Bulls hold off Magic's 4th quarter rally for 126-115 win

    CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 29 points, and Zach LaVine added 24, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Orlando Magic 126-115 on Tuesday night. DeRozan scored 20 of his points in the first half, and then the Bulls survived a frantic rally by the Magic midway through the fourth quarter. Wendell Carter Jr. scored 24 points to lead the Magic, including 11 in the first quarter. The Bulls, who were up 113-103 with 7:38 left in the game, failed to score a field goal in the next four minute

  • Grubauer, Kraken blank Isles 3-0 for franchise's 1st shutout

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the first shutout in franchise history as the expansion Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-0 Wednesday night. Mason Appleton had a goal and an assist and Vince Dunn also scored to help Seattle to its third win in seven games. Grubauer got his 19th career shutout and first since last May 12 against Los Angeles in the season finale while playing for Colorado. The Kraken go into the All-Star b

  • Bey, Cunningham key Pistons' rally in 115-105 win over Cavs

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points, Cade Cunningham had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and the Detroit Pistons overcame a terrible start to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 115-105 on Sunday night. After Cleveland raced to a 15-0 lead, Detroit cut it to 55-49 at halftime, and finally took its first lead in the fourth quarter. Cunningham finished with the triple-double after failing to score in the first half. Frank Jackson added 19 points, and Isaiah Stewart had 14 points and 12 rebou

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail