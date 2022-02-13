Kennewick, Finley and Prosser school levies fail. One is losing by 5 votes

The tally for the Kennewick School District levy tightened slightly by the end of last week but the measure failed to pass.

Finley and Prosser levies also are failing, but Finley is losing by just 5 votes.

After counting a few thousand more ballots last week, the Kennewick School District gained about a percent more moving to 49%, or 7,813 votes, in favor with 51%, or 8,145 votes, opposed.

The Benton County Auditor’s Office reported Friday it has counted all ballots and the election will be finalized on Feb. 18.

Superintendent Traci Pierce told the school board members last week they are starting to work on what the next steps will be. The measure was to replace previous levies that expire this year.

The soonest the school district could put the measure back on the ballot would be for an April 26 special election.

That would require a quick turnaround. The board would have to approve the resolution by Feb. 25.

To not lose any funding, the district would need to pass a measure by the end of the calendar year.

If the district pays for a special election in April and it fails then, the board could ask voters again in the primary or general election later this year.

Kennewick’s technology replacement levy passed this month 52.3% to 47.7%.

Richland and Pasco school districts’ replacement levies passed on Feb. 8. Richland’s operations levy passed with 54% and the technology levy passed with 55%.

Pasco’s levy passed with 54.6%.

Kahlotus and North Franklin school district levies also passed by large margins.

Kennewick levy

The Kennewick loss comes amid parents upset about continuing COVID regulations and questioning whether the district needs the money.

Kennewick leaders said the money is essential for paying for most school nurses, counselors and sports program, as well as school security measures and resource officers.

Kennewick schools received $32 million in the 2021-22 school year.

That includes $17.2 million from local property taxes and nearly $15 million from the state of Washington in levy equalization money to make up the difference in property values in Kennewick compared to wealthier school districts.

Story continues

It’s unclear how much of that equalization funding the district stands to lose, but officials estimated the levy itself would bring in about $21 million in 2023.

Kennewick officials haven’t talked about plans for what would happen without the levy.

When the Kiona-Benton City School District failed to pass a levy in 2020, the district lost $1.3 million and had to cut several employee positions and lay off a counselor and an administrator, among other cuts.

Finley, Prosser levies

The Finley School District levy results changed twice since Tuesday’s initial count showed it was losing by two votes. By Wednesday it was winning by four votes, but then on Thursday it was back to losing by five.

The count as of Thursday was 370 votes, or 50.3%, opposed to 365 votes, or 49.7%, in favor.

The levy is expected to raise about $1.5 million for the rural district and pays for items such as STEM programs, athletics and counselors.

The Prosser School District was filing by a wider gap with 54%, or 1,153 votes, opposed and 46%, or 983 votes, in favor.

The district is holding a special meeting on Feb. 16 to talk about levy results.