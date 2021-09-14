Kenneth Nicholson RTW Spring 2022

“As a teen, I was naive, sensitive and energetic yet restrained by my surroundings and oftentimes out of place. This collection is a gift to that boy,” said Kenneth Nicholson of his spring collection. He took inspiration from his high school days, even titling it “Cy Falls” after his high school located in Houston. Despite some ups and downs during that time, it still holds a special place in the designer’s heart.

The look: The garments borrow from feelings of youth and combine them with experience. Nineties grunge meets pressed seams, lenticular materials marry bias-cut silhouettes and accessible fabrics mix with more luxurious ones.

Quote of note: “Kenneth Nicholson’s garments embrace this youthful intensity while celebrating the fully expressed man. No longer restrained to a whisper, Kenneth Nicholson’s Cy Falls can shout.”

Key looks: Structured floral pants; a floor-length, lime green, button-down dress; an assortment of soft but edgy dresses in floral and solid colors, and a pair of dapper crushed velvet trousers.

The takeaway: The boy who Nicholson was would be proud of the man he’s become.

