With Kenneth Nicholson, Chromat, and Wiederhoeft, New York Fashion Week’s Movies Get Real—and Unreal

Freed from the New York Fashion Week runway, designers like Kenneth Nicholson are reveling instead in forms like filmmaking. Grasp, an excellent short film he co-directed with Stefan Colson, introduces us to David (Dorion Wordlaw), who wakes up in his Los Angeles apartment after dreaming of himself as a small boy at church. That little Black boy spies a young white girl in a lemon-colored dress opposite him, and then imagines himself in the same pretty dress.

As an adult, he takes a walk in sun-dappled streets, and then takes tea—and we see him encounter a range of people wearing Nicholson’s beautiful clothes, which are as free in their use of color and structure as they are in their easy shucking off of gender rigidity: a panoply of florals, flares, intricate patterning, and gorgeous silhouettes.

A sequence involving Harper Watters, a soloist for the Houston Ballet, underlines the short film’s focus on the importance of art and beauty, even as the discontents of toxic masculinity stain all our worlds. The film does not forget about that little boy, who—despite being cautioned to be a proper man—grew up to be someone like David who not only enjoys art and beauty and wears it so handsomely, and also to be someone like Nicholson himself, who revels in sharing it with us through his clothes, and now this wonderful short film. Tim Teeman

Wiederhoeft

We may not have theater right now, and we may not have many fashion shows to attend in person, but Wiederhoeft provided a most entertaining marriage of burlesque, fashion, and performance for their NYFW show. Your favorite characters from nursery rhymes have been restyled; Little Bo Peep, Old Mother Goose, Miss Muffet, the Spider tormenting Miss Muffet, Jill (but no Jack) and Henry Wadsworth’s “girl with a little curl” come decked in corsets, feathers, maxed-out baby doll nighties, tightly clustered bows, tutus, pom poms, and ballet shoes.

The creations are gorgeous—technically and visually. As a design house, Wiederhoeft—founded last year—says it is “obsessed with theatre, dance, and the magic of live performance.” Its virtues and muses are “Buffoonery! Bamboozlement! Mockery!” In the video showcasing their marriage of art and fashion, we also see a timely reminder of what the best fashion show thrums with: FUN. TT

Oak & Acorn

Jeans have a uniquely American backstory; designer Miko Underwood began Oak & Acorn to highlight the Black and Indigenous people's history of denim. Underwood’s NYFW show was titled, “Red, White, & Indigo” and opened with an excerpt from Chadwick Boseman’s 2018 commencement speech at Howard University. Using archival footage, the film showed how sharecroppers, Civil Rights leaders, and Black female riveters all wore denim in their daily lives.

Then it was time to see the clothes; jeans made in Harlem with recycled cotton that are compostable and biodegradable. Perhaps best of all, the clothes look comfortable, especially a pair of parachute-type men’s jeans with exposed, wavy seams. “The Future of Denim is Oak & Acorn,” the film’s last graphic read, and we can only hope so. Alaina Demopoulos

