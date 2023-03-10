Kenneth Montgomery, conductor who led the Ulster Orchestra and Belfast’s Proms in the Park concerts – obituary

Kenneth Montgomery - Annelies van de Vegt

Kenneth Montgomery, who has died aged 79, was the first Belfast-born musician to be principal conductor of the Ulster Orchestra; a natural communicator, he had an ability to connect with both musicians and audiences, sharing with them a wide range of repertoire and leading them in the city’s annual Proms in the Park concerts despite loyalist intimidation in 2005.

With only one full-time professional orchestra in Northern Ireland, flexibility was key. For music by Handel Montgomery invited the players to imagine themselves in the 18th century using instruments that had different strings and bows. For Tchaikovsky they considered how much vibrato he would have expected.

There were few composers whose music Montgomery avoided, but Puccini was one of them. “I don’t really understand him,” said the bushy-bearded conductor, spectacles perching precariously on his nose. “I’ve done some of his operas but I don’t think I do them as well as other people so I leave them alone. Their stories don’t resonate very well with me. It’s not the music, it’s the stories.”

Kenneth Montgomery was born in east Belfast on October 28 1943, the only child of Tom Montgomery, a charge-hand electrician at Shorts aerospace company, and his wife Lily. He was educated at the Royal Belfast Academical Institution and joined the choir of St Anne’s Cathedral, Belfast, capturing the attention of Captain Charles Brennan, the city organist.

He played bassoon and piano, but when his parents bought him an old “honky-tonk” instrument one of his teachers suggested that something better was needed. “My father had saved up for a second-hand car, but he bought me a reconditioned Steinway instead,” he recalled.

His first operatic disaster came as an angel in an amateur production of Hansel und Gretel. After a couple of small-town performances the show moved to Belfast with a dress rehearsal on Monday night. “On Tuesday morning I woke up with the mumps, so that was the end of my first opera,” he said.

Montgomery also worked with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra as well as the Sinfonietta

When he was 11 he attended his first concert, given by the City of Belfast Orchestra, and at 12 announced he would become a professional conductor. His headmaster allowed him to attend Wednesday-afternoon orchestral rehearsals rather than be dragged across the games field, the start of a lifelong aversion to exercise.

He went on to study with Adrian Boult at the Royal College of Music in London and took lessons in Siena with Sergiu Celibidache and in Hamburg with Hans Schmidt-Isserstedt. His first professional engagements were assisting John Pritchard at Glyndebourne Festival Opera and with Sadler’s Wells Opera.

In 1973 Montgomery was appointed music director of the Bournemouth Sinfonietta, on one occasion conducting Kiri te Kanawa with their sister ensemble, the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra. Two years later he joined the Dutch Radio Symphony Orchestra and settled in the Netherlands.

“Basically, they are Calvinists,” he said of the Dutch. “They think like many of the people in Northern Ireland. They say ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ and that’s it, unlike the south of England.” He also conducted in Tehran and Toronto and since 1982 had been a regular at Santa Fe Opera, where in 2007 he was interim music director.

Having been chief guest conductor of the Ulster Orchestra, he was appointed principal conductor in 2007. When he told his elderly mother, writing out the news to bypass her deafness, she banged her fist on the table declaring, “I told them so” – not a reference to the musical authorities but to the neighbours who had told her she was stupid for taking her son to countless rehearsals and concerts, a journey requiring two bus rides each way.

Kenneth Montgomery was appointed OBE in 2010. He is survived by his husband, Jan van Dooren.

Kenneth Montgomery, born October 28 1943, died March 5 2023