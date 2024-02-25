Kenneth Mitchell, ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Actor, Dies at 49

Kenneth Mitchell, who played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha and Tenavik and the character of Aurellio on “Star Trek Discovery,” died on Saturday. Mitchell was 49 years old. His family shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he died from ALS-related complications.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” the family began in a series of tweets.

The family added, “For five and a half years Ken faced a series of awful challenges from ALS. And in truest Ken fashion, he managed to rise above each one with grace and commitment to living a full and joyous life in each moment.”

Mitchell played three Klingons in the first two seasons of “Star Trek: Discovery.” As his condition progressed, he played the character Aurellio, who used a wheelchair.

The actor shared his diagnosis of ALS in February 2020. In an interview with People, he explained, “The moment that they told us it was [ALS], it was like I was in my own movie. That’s what it felt like, like I was watching that scene where someone is being told that they have a terminal illness. It was just a complete disbelief, a shock.”

He added, “I do remember there was something really simple and beautiful in a way, how my wife and I were in the trenches together, and how we from this moment on we’re having to deal with something so severe that was going to affect our lives forever. We grieved and mourned really hard. There was so much unknown.”

Mitchell’s additional credits included “Jericho,” 2019’s “Captain Marvel,” and the Ralph Cox biopic “Miracle.”

