Kenneth Cole’s Mental Health Coalition Partners with Facebook and Instagram

The Mental Health Coalition, founded by Kenneth Cole and launched last May, is collaborating with Facebook. Together with MHC’s 27 coalition members, they have introduced a series of creative experiences designed to engage people on Facebook and Instagram in conversations around emotional wellness.

The MHC initiative will initially feature four main components, including the “121” IGTV series, a chat series featuring advocates talking about how they get through challenging times; “Reality Check Filters,” which allows you to visually express how you’re really feeling; the “Mood Meter” Instagram account from Marc Brackett, director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, and “Fine Tune Your Feed,” an Instagram campaign which teaches people how to control and customize their online experience.

MHC, with support from Facebook, created this series of tools to help educate and empower young people and generations to come to speak openly and authentically about their feelings and get the support they need.

As part of Facebook’s long-term investment to support people’s mental health, the tech behemoth has launched Emotional Health, a global centralized mental health resource center, providing locally relevant mental health resources and information based on input from mental health expert partners.

“During these challenging and unprecedented times, it is important that we come together around the common goal of changing the mental health narrative in a way that will empower individuals living with mental health conditions,” said Cole, founder and chairman of The Mental Health Coalition. “It is our goal to build an unprecedented community of support and cohesion, during a time of immense chaos and unprecedented need.”

“Young people are turning to Instagram and Facebook to find and offer support through tough times, which is why this collaboration with MHC and its partners is so important,” said Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram. “More broadly, we hope these new programs will help to destigmatize conversations around mental health.”

MHC and their coalition of leading mental health organizations are supporting the initiative, including Active Minds, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Anxiety and Depression Association of America, Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, Bring Change to Mind, Child Mind Institute, Crisis Text Line, Headstrong Project, The Jed Foundation, Trans Lifeline, The Trevor Project, UCLA Depression Grand Challenge and YourMomCares.

