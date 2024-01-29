Kenneth Cole, Lingua Franca Team Up for Limited-edition Capsule That Gives Back to Mental Health Coalition

Kenneth Cole and Lingua Franca’s Rachelle Hruska MacPherson have joined forces to design a limited-edition capsule collection of cashmere sweaters that give back to the Mental Health Coalition.

Both brands have championed mental health, an important cause to both Cole and MacPherson.

Lingua Franca began in 2016 as a result of postpartum anxiety MacPherson was experiencing after the birth of her second son. Her therapist suggested doing something with her hands to ease the suffering and so she picked up a needle and thread and began embroidering just as her grandmother had taught her as a girl growing up in Nebraska. It turned into a business.

Similarly, for more than 40 years, Cole has made a meaningful impact on diverse communities in need by supporting important causes related to public health and civil liberties. Today, Cole, both the man and the brand, continue to champion social impact initiatives with a focus on mental health, the most prevalent public health crisis today. In May 2020, Cole founded the Mental Health Coalition, an organization whose mission is to catalyze like-minded communities to de-stigmatize mental health and empower access to vital resources and necessary support for all.

This collaboration features two 100 percent sustainably sourced cashmere crewneck pieces that read, “i have issues,” and “almost normal,” words meant to aid in de-stigmatizing mental health and fostering a supportive community. Ten percent of proceeds from each sale of the $400 sweater will be donated to the Mental Health Coalition. Sizes range from XS to XXXL.

The “almost normal” sweater.

To mark the launch, Cole will join MacPherson at the LF Townhouse at 95 Jane Street in New York for an evening of conversation with Dr. Naomi Torres-Mackie, head of research at the Mental Health Coalition. Beginning on Wednesday, the sweaters will be available at lingafranca.nyc or kennethcole.com, or at Lingua Franca’s West Village outpost at 95 Jane Street.

