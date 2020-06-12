Kenneth Branagh believes 'Tenet' could help the film industry return to normal

Kenneth Branagh fully supports Christopher Nolan's efforts to make sure Tenet is released in July (Image by Warner Bros)

Christopher Nolan has spent most of the pandemic trying to convince the movie industry that his new blockbuster Tenet should still hit cinemas on July, 17.

Most people are still very dubious that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will have reduced significantly enough for that to be the case.

Kenneth Branagh, who also just so happens to be starring in Tenet, has now thrown his support behind Nolan’s efforts.

Collider recently asked Branagh about the possibility of Tenet becoming the first major studio release to hit cinemas since quarantine, and the legendary actor believes that by doing so it could help the film industry return to some semblance of normality.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 29: Christopher Nolan speaks onstage during the Fourth Annual Kodak Film Awards at ASC Clubhouse on January 29, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Kodak)

“The pandemic and our movement toward this latest development…is symbolised by the return of large numbers of people to all be at a distance but still [take part in a] group communal experience of a piece of entertainment. That’s a big deal right now in our world, it’s important. It would seem to go with what I can tell you is a movie that is worth the public’s attention, that can be a great thing.”

“All other movie companies are looking at it with real interest, to say the least, because it also uniquely combines with [Nolan’s] unusual brand. An auteur filmmaker who knows how to make a blockbuster. So if he’s on form, then the movie business gets a lovely kick back into the direction of somewhere near normal.”

Branagh will be joined in Tenet by John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, and Elizabeth Debicki, while Artemis Fowl, the latest movie that Branagh has directed, is now available on Disney+.