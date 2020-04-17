Kenneth Branagh's 'Artemis Fowl' to debut on Disney+ 12 June

Nonso Anozie is Butler, Lara McDonnell is Holly Short, Josh Gad is Mulch Diggums and Ferdia Shaw is Artemis Fowl in Disne's ARTEMIS FOWL, directed by Kenneth Branagh. (© 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

Artemis Fowl will launch on Disney+ on 12 June, the streaming service has announced.

Sir Kenneth Branagh’s teen fantasy adaptation was scheduled for a theatrical release on 29 May, but that was cancelled in response to the coronavirus pandemic closing cinemas across the globe.

At the start of April it was revealed the blockbuster would go straight to Disney+ and now we know when. To celebrate its impended launch, there’s a new trailer for the film, adapted from Eoin Colfer’s 2001 novel.

Artemis Fowl stars newcomer Ferdia Shaw in the title role alongside Lara McDonnell, Josh Gad, Tamara Smart, Nonso Anozie, Josh McGuire, Nikesh Patel and Adrian Scarborough, with Colin Farrell and Judi Dench.

Shot in 2018 at London’s Longcross Studios with location work in Northern Ireland and Vietnam, the film was initially slated for release in August 2019. In May 2019 it was pushed back to May 2020, and then shifted to a VOD release on 3 April, 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic began to shut cinemas.

Branagh said, “Artemis Fowl is a true original. In challenging times, a twelve year old criminal mastermind is one heck of a travelling companion. Smart, funny, and cool as mustard, he’ll take you to new worlds, meet unforgettable characters, and mix magic with mayhem.

Ferdia Shaw is Artemis Fowl in ARTEMIS FOWL, directed by Kenneth Branagh. (© 2020 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.)

“His own family is everything to him, and (although he’d never admit it), he’d be as proud as I am that families around the world will now be able to enjoy his first amazing screen adventures together, on Disney+.”

Artemis Fowl will stream exclusively on Disney+ from 12 June.