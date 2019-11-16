Kennesaw State rolls to 50-7 victory over Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) -- Tommy Bryant had a 67-yard scoring strike to Caleb O’Neal and Bryant added 100 yards and a touchdown on the ground as Kennesaw State rolled to a 50-7 victory over Hampton on Saturday.

Kennesaw State (9-2, 4-1 Big South Conference) used three first-quarter scoring runs to grab a 21-0 lead. The Owls added Bryant’s TD toss and a field goal by Nathan Robertson to stretch their lead to 31-0 at halftime.

Kyle Glover and Kevin Ficklin added 1-yard TD runs in the third quarter to stretch the Owls’ lead to 43-0 before Deondre Francois hit James Stanley for a 14-yard score to get Hampton (5-6, 1-4) on the scoreboard. Kennesaw State capped the scoring with Glover’s 2-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

Bryant completed just two passes in five attempts, connecting with Shaquil Terry for a 66-yard gain on his second completion.

Kennesaw State had 494 yards of offense, including 361 on the ground. The Owls have won eight straight conference games on the road.

Hampton managed only 126 yards of offense. Shai McKenzie ran for 80 yards on 15 carries for the Pirates, topping the 1,000-yard mark on the season.