Kennesaw State restocks the talent

(STATS) - Kennesaw State's original signing class has moved on after a dominating run, so fifth-year coach Brian Bohannon and his staff have been busy restocking the talent.

Bohannon announced a 23-member signing class on Wednesday, with 15 of the recruits coming from the state of Georgia. The first 19 signees committed to the Owls in December, including three-star offensive lineman Antwann Fann from Perry, Georgia.

"We went out and we signed a heck of a class," Bohannon said. "You talk about getting bigger, about getting better, about getting faster, I think you turn the tape on and you'll see that with these young men. It's spread across the board from a position standpoint, the emphasis was on the line of scrimmage, as you can obviously see. It's a really good class; we're excited about it."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kennesaw State compiled a 37-12 record in its first four seasons, including the last two Big South championships and consecutive runs to the FCS quarterfinals.

---=

Kennesaw State 2019 Signing Class

Antwann Fann, OL, 6-3, 320, Perry, Ga. (Perry)

Marquez Baxter, DL, 6-3, 190, Macon, Ga. (Southwest Macon)

Iaan Cousin, RB, 6-0, 165, Mt. Zion, Ga. (Mount Zion)

Preston Daniels, RB, 5-11, 225, Sandersville, Ga. (Washington County)

Jeremy Dees, DL, 6-1, 255, Evergreen, Ala. (Hillcrest)

*Jack Chavis, OL, 6-2, 290, New Hebron, Miss. (Prentiss Christian/Holmes CC)

Traveon Latimore, WR, 6-1, 200, Colbert, Ga. (Madison County)

Camari Louis, DB, 5-10, 180, Moultrie, Ga. (Colquitt County)

Joel Parker, DL, 6-2, 240, Birmingham, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

*Alexzander Feliz, OL, 6-1, 290, Broward County, Fla. (Chaminade-Madonna/ASA College)

Nykeem Farrow, RB, 5-9, 165, Bleckley, Ga. (Bleckley County)

Devin Floyd, OL, 6-1, 270, Rome, Ga. (Rome)

Cade Radam, RB, 6-0, 205, Canton, Ga. (Creekview)

Story continues

*Kadarius Satterwhite, DB, 5-11, 195, Newnan, Ga. (Newnan/Dodge City CC)

Xavier Shepherd, QB, 6-0, 190, Nashville, Tenn. (Pearl-Cohn)

*Darius Miller, DB, 5-10, 190, Cohutta, Ga. (Coahulla Creek/Dodge City CC)

*Jeremiah Paulo, OL, 6-1, 290, Bellflower, Calif. (Lakewood/Long Beach CC)

*Jonathan Murphy, QB, 6-0, 190, Los Angeles (Westchester/Long Beach CC)

*Jake Lassiter, OL, 6-1, 240, Coral Springs, Fla. (Coral Springs/Coffeyville CC)

Donte Justice, DB, 5-11, 175, Gordon, Ga. (Baldwin)

Kerick Reese, DL, 6-2, 220, Stockbridge, Ga. (Stockbridge)

William Jenkins, LB, 6-0, 200, Decatur, Ga. (Cedar Grove)

Demetric Barnes, DL, 6-4, 255, Stone Mountain, Ga. (Arabia Mountain)

* - Transfer