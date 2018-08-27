Kennesaw State extends Bohannon through 2023

(STATS) - Kennesaw State is hoping the great success under coach Brian Bohannon will continue long into the next decade.

The Georgia university announced Monday it has given Bohannon a three-year contract extension through the 2023 season.

Bohannon led Kennesaw State to the Big South title in its third season as an FCS startup program last year. The Owls won two playoff games to reach the national quarterfinals and finished 12-2 with a No. 8 final ranking in the STATS FCS Top 25.

This year, they are the No. 5 preseason team heading into their first-ever FBS matchup at Georgia State Thursday night.

"Owl Nation is excited that he is our coach and I look forward to seeing KSU football reach new heights in the years to come," athletic director Milton Overton said.

Bohannon, named Kennesaw State's first coach on March 24, 2013, has a 26-10 record. Only Old Dominion has posted more wins in its first three seasons among FCS startups since 2008.