Kenner, Louisiana Mayor Ben Zahn Reverses Nike Ban Amid Controversy Over Order

A Louisiana mayor has reversed an order that prevented the city's recreation department and its booster clubs from buying Nike products, reports The Times-Picayune's Drew Broach.

According to the Picayune, Kenner mayor Ben Zahn did so on advice from the city's attorney and after a controversy erupted as a result of his decision. The ACLU had also challenged the ban earlier Wednesday.

Zahn originally established the policy on Sept. 5, writing in a memo that "all purchases made by any booster club operating at any Kenner Recreational Facility for wearing apparel, shoes, athletic equipment, and/or any athletic product must be approved by the Director of Parks and Recreation," and "under no circumstances will any Nike product or any product with the Nike logo be purchased for use or delivery at any" of the city's recreational facilities."

The ban came after Nike made Colin Kaepernick the face of its 30th anniversary "Just Do It" campaign.

On Tuesday, Saints players Terron Armstead, Chris Banjo, Cameron Jordan and Craig Robertson attended a "Unity in Community" rally that was held in response to the ban.

In Missouri, the College of the Ozarks said it will no longer wear Nike uniforms because it "believes Nike executives are promoting an attitude of division and disrespect toward America."